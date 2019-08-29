Missouri volleyball will no longer travel to San Juan for the Puerto Rico Invitational due to concerns with Hurricane Dorian. The Tigers will instead play Miami (Fla.), a Puerto Rico Invitational opponent, in Miami in one game on Friday night (time TBA).
Hurricane Dorian was classified as a Category 1 hurricane just before making landfall in Puerto Rico and is forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida on Sunday night or Monday morning..
Friday night’s matchup in Miami will mark interim head coach Joshua Taylor’s regular season debut. He is taking over for Wayne and Susan Kreklow, who coached the team for 19 years before announcing their joint retirement after last season. Taylor has been an assistant head coach since 2017.
The previously scheduled season opener against George Mason on Friday and second match against Miami on Saturday, both in San Juan, will not be rescheduled.
The Tigers will continue their regular season schedule as planned next week at the Dayton Invitational against No. 15 Michigan at 9 a.m on Friday, Sept. 6. They wrap up the invitational with another match on Friday against Dayton, and then play Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Supervising editor is Michael Knisley.