Having clawed back into Saturday's home match against LSU with a gutsy fourth set, Missouri volleyball was on the brink of its second Southeastern Conference win.
After LSU’s Samarah Hill recorded her seventh kill of the match to give her team match point, MU sophomore Jordan Iliff slammed a kill of her own to tie the decisive set at 14-all.
However, Paige Flickinger thwarted Missouri's comeback attempt with two kills to give LSU a 3-2 victory (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 19-25, 16-14) at the Hearnes Center.
Kaylee Cox led MU's offense with her 12th double-double of the season. The sophomore stuffed the stat sheet with a team-high 21 kills, 12 digs, six blocks and an ace.
Cox consistently found gaps in LSU's defense, but the visitors also forced her into a season-high 12 errors.
Iliff put together an efficient performance with 18 kills on 35 swings. Senior Anna Dixon added 11 kills— rounding out the Tigers’ persistent offensive showing.
Freshman Riley Buckley continued her solid two-way way, collecting 43 assists to go with four kills and 13 digs. Redshirt sophomore Skylar Buckley and senior Leandra Mangual-Duran led MU's defense with a combined 28 digs and just two receiving errors.
LSU (14-11, 8-7 SEC) finished with a .257 hitting percentage and had four players record at least 10 kills. Flickinger led the way with 16 kills.
Missouri (8-15, 1-12) next hosts Arkansas at 7 p.m. Wednesday.