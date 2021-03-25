In its final regular-season game, Missouri volleyball recorded its fourth straight win to defeat Mississippi State.
The Tigers swept the Bulldogs by scores of 25-23, 25-20 and 25-18 Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi, for their second consecutive straight-sets win.
Kylie Deberg led the game in total kills for Missouri with 14, and Claudia Dillon added 10. As a unit, Missouri recorded .260 hitting while holding Mississippi State to .182. The Tigers recorded five fewer errors than the Bulldogs at 14 and 19, respectively.
Six of the Tigers’ points in the matchup came by the way of aces, with senior Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana leading the game with two.
Missouri (15-7) finished the regular season third in the Southeastern Conference standings behind Kentucky and Florida.
Next up for the Tigers is the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin April 14.
Kovac finishes Thursday as Missouri’s best
Danny Kovac recorded Missouri swim and dive’s best finish of the day Thursday at the NCAA DI Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, finishing in seventh place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 1:42.11.
Kovac finished nearly :2.50 behind champion Shaine Casas of Texas A&M, who recorded a time of 1:39.53.
Missouri finished 11th in the 400-yard medley relay after a 3:04.59. Texas won the event at 3:02.11. The Tigers were 18th in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Carlo Lopez was the only other competitor for the Tigers to make it out of the preliminary round Thursday. He finished seventh in the consolation finals of the 1-meter diving event, after recording the 16th-best score in the preliminary round.
Missouri track and field finishes split-squad meet
Missouri track and field finished the first day of split-squad action at the Texas Relays in Austin, Texas, and the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In Austin, redshirt senior Jordan McClendon finished sixth in the women’s hammer throw. Sophomore Sydney Oberdiek finished 14th.
Freshman Erin Zimmerman finished second in the women’s javelin “B” final. Her throw would have been sixth in the “A” final, where Skylar Ciccolini finished fourth. Ava Curry finished sixth.
In the men’s 200-meter dash, Jacob Brunsman finished 20th with a time or 47.75 seconds while Blake Hays finished 44th.
Morgan O’Neal finished 13th in the women’s 400-meter hurdles while Zachary Charles finished 31st in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.
In Raleigh, Davis Helmerich finished 54th in the men’s 1,500-meter run with a time of 3 minutes and 51 seconds. Jack Warner finished 59th and Angus Beer finished 78th.
In the men’s 5,000-meter run, William Sinclair finished 24th.
Hickman girls soccer beats Camdenton
Hickman girls soccer got its fourth clean sheet of the season in a 2-0 win over Camdenton.
The Kewpies play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday with their home opener against Hannibal.