The Razorbacks might have clawed back from a two-set deficit Wednesday night to push the Tigers to a fifth and final set, but Missouri made sure to shut the door early Thursday.
The Tigers (4-2) defeated Arkansas (4-2) in straight sets to sweep the two-match series.
“It becomes a test of your discipline and grit,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said. “We had those two things, which allowed us to win.”
Despite the same end result, the first set couldn’t have been any more different from the night before. The Tigers found themselves down 21-14 quickly in the first set, but a timeout from Taylor turned the tide as the Tigers went on a 10-3 run, tying the game at 24. The socially distanced crowd at the Hearnes Center gained some energy, propelling Anna Dixon to finish off the Razorbacks 28-26.
The Tigers then turned to defense in the second set, holding the Razorbacks to a hitting percentage of .192. With the second set tied at 19, the No. 9 Tigers scored six unanswered to win 25-19.
For the second night in a row, the Tigers had a chance to sweep Arkansas. But as the Razorbacks kept things close going deep into the third set, Taylor and his team knew the importance of stopping any kind of comeback effort was crucial.
“We knew what happened last night, and we couldn’t let it happen again,” Andrea Fuentes said.
As the dramatic third set featured set points going back-and-forth to both teams, it was Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana who finally put the nail in the coffin. As the match-winning kill hit the floor at the Hearnes Center, the team and the Missouri faithful had their much-needed sigh of relief.
“We were definitely more disciplined tonight, which is great,” Taylor said.
It’s no secret that the Tigers were the favorites in the matchup against Arkansas, but the scare Wednesday night made them have to focus a little harder Thursday night.
“We had to stay calm and pay attention to our assignments,” Dixon said. “Don’t even pay attention to the score.”
Dixon helped lead the Tigers offensively with 17 kills on a hitting percentage of .275. For the second consecutive match, Hollingsworth-Santana finished third on the team in kills with nine. Fuentes was a driving force behind the Tigers’ offense, assisting on 45 of the team’s 54 kills.
“We were able to have a better sense of urgency tonight,” Fuentes said.
But the star of the show for the Tigers was the All-American senior, Kylie Deberg. After Wednesday night’s record-setting performance of 37 points, which tied the all-time record at Missouri, Deberg answered with 20 kills on a hitting percentage of .326. The Hudson, Iowa, product also tallied 13 digs to add to the Missouri defensive effort.
“That’s what great players do, and I’m really proud of her,” Taylor said.
Despite it only being the fourth home match of the season, Thursday’s victory over Arkansas marked the final fall home contest for the Tigers. The spring season dates have not been announced yet but will feature more home matches for Missouri.
The Tigers will look to finish out the fall portion of the season strong when they travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on Ole Miss at noon Nov. 20 and 21.