The No. 9 Missouri Tigers knocked off the rust of a lengthy offseason in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sweeping the Crimson Tide 3-0 in the back end of a two-game series Thursday.
Coach Josh Taylor saw his team clean up its sloppy attack performance from Wednesday in Foster Auditorium, cutting the number of attack errors from 17 to four.
The Tigers also chopped their service errors in half, from 14 to seven.
Making her Missouri debut this series, sophomore Anna Dixon made her impact known. After last night’s 11-kill performance, Dixon, along with senior Kylie Deberg, led the Tigers with nine kills.
In the first set, the Tigers (2-0) put on a defensive clinic against the Crimson Tide (0-2). Missouri had five total blocks compared to Alabama’s zero, with three coming from junior Anna D’Cruz. Deberg’s five kills also helped the Tigers roll past the Crimson Tide 25-16.
Alabama struggled to stay clean in the second set. The Crimson Tide had eight attack errors and a service error for the game point. The Tigers’ offense was nothing to scoff at either, with a hit percentage of .382, ultimately winning 25-19.
The Tigers would not make the mistake of losing the third set like they did the night before. A complete team effort helped the Tigers not have a single error in the third set. The Missouri offense also stayed hot with a hitting percentage of .484. Alabama could not mount a comeback, losing the third set 25-19.
Deberg had nine kills, three blocks and nine digs. Fellow preseason All-Southeastern Conference honoree Tyanna Omazic finished with seven kills and an individual hitting percentage of .462. Junior Andrea Fuentes led the Tigers in assists for the second straight night, notching 33.
Alabama junior Abby Marjama led her team with 13 kills and had two service aces in her debut.
The Tigers come home to the Hearnes Center to face No. 3 Kentucky in a top-10 matchup at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The match will be televised on ESPNU.