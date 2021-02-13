After dropping a five-set thriller (27-25, 25-27, 28-25, 24-26 and 15-11) in the first matchup against Tennessee on Friday, No. 16 Missouri volleyball dropped the final game of the series rather tamely Saturday, losing in straight sets 25-22, 25-22 and 22-17. The Tigers dropped to 8-4 in the SEC’s conference-only schedule.
Redshirt junior Anna D’Cruz put up season-high in kills with nine, while sophomore Claudia Dillon tied her career high in kills with 11.
Missouri returns to action next Friday and Saturday against Georgia at home. Both matches will be broadcast on SEC Network+.
Tigers track and field completes regular season
Missouri track and field competed in the Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday and Saturday, winning three events and setting 18 personal records over the weekend.
The Tigers’ first first-place finish came Friday as senior Jayson Ashford won the 200-meter dash in 21.34 seconds. Senior Chris Conrad got Missouri’s second event win Saturday in the 800 meters, finishing in 1:48.92. The Tigers’ final win came in the women’s triple jump, where sophomore Mara Hausler came out on top with her mark of 12.73 meters.
Missouri track and field will return to action at the SEC Indoor Championships from Feb. 25-27 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Stars fall short on the road against Williams Baptist
Stephens College basketball lost 78-53 at Williams Baptist in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas.
Despite a 27-point game from junior guard Cedreanna Lee, the Stars (1-8 American Midwest Conference) fell to their third consecutive loss at the hands of the league’s third-ranked team.
Senior Ida Pieschl contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds for Stephens.
It was a difficult day on offense for the Stars, who shot 20 of 61 from the field and collected just 10 offensive rebounds.
Next up for Stephens is University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 6 p.m. Monday in St. Louis.
Cougars men’s and women’s track both finish 3rd at Scottie Classic
Columbia College men’s track and field had two wins and three third-place finishes and the women had two second- and three third-place finishes at the Scottie Classic in Highland, Kansas.
Ian Hammock won the men’s weight throw finals, recording a 15.78-meter mark on his final throw to take first. Zane Torreyson placed third in the event with 12.74 meters.
Malachi Jackson won the men’s 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.24 seconds, defeating his nearest competitor by 0.01 seconds.
Jackson placed third in the men’s long jump finals with a mark of 6.16 meters.
Torreyson took third in the men’s shot put with a mark of 12.19 meters.
On the women’s side, Katelyn Conner placed third in both the women’s 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles, recording times of 8.27 seconds and 10.19 seconds, respectively.
Nadia Porro-Fanjul finished second in the women’s long jump with a mark of 4.62 meters.
Nicole Emmons and Hannah Rickets finished second and third in women’s shot put with marks of 10.22 and 9.53 meters, respectively. Rickets added a second place finish in weight throw with a mark of 14.84 meters.
Tolton gets lead, but can’t keep it in loss to Bishop Miege
Tolton Catholic boys basketball lost 64-49 to Bishop Miege (Kan.) on the road.
The Trailblazers crossed state lines to play the Stags in Roeland Park, Kansas. But Tolton was unable to return to Missouri with a victory.
Tolton (10-7) led Bishop Miege 30-27 at half, threatening the Stags with their first loss of the season. However, Bishop Miege (14-0) stormed ahead in the second half, outscoring the Trailblazers 17-8 and 22-10 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
Jevon Porter paced Tolton in scoring with 16 points. Tahki Chievous and Justin Boyer each pitched in 11. Bishop Miege’s Taj Manning led all scorers with 21.
The Trailblazers play at Trinity Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Hickman boys hoops falters against Vashon
Hickman boys basketball fell 87-64 to Vashon in St. Louis. The Wolverines took control early with an 18-2 run to start the game, forcing the Kewpies to play from behind.
Hickman (9-10) will take on crosstown rival Rock Bridge for its next game Tuesday at Hickman.
Hickman girls fall on the road to Staley
Hickman girls basketball found itself in an early hole and couldn’t recover, losing 57-37 at Staley in Kansas City.
The Kewpies trailed 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and never found their way back into the game. The Falcons led 35-15 at halftime and maintained their advantage in a more evenly matched second half.
High school wrestling teams compete at districts
Ethan Barr and Jake Waldron won their events at 132 and 152 pounds, respectively, as Hickman boys wrestling finished second at the Class 4 District 4 championship.
Battle finished seventh at the same event.
Tolton Catholic’s Brant Whitaker won at the 170-pound classification as the Trailblazers finished fourth in the Class 1 District 2 championship.
Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister and Marquis McCaster won their events at 126 and 160 pounds, respectively, in the Class 4 District 6 championship. The Bruins finished fourth.