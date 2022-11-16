Missouri volleyball extended its losing streak to seven matches after Arkansas swept the Tigers 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 on Wednesday at the Hearnes Center.
After a discouraging pair of sets to open the match, Missouri continued to spiral as Arkansas (16-8, 7-7 Southeastern Conference) dominated at the net.
With Missouri facing match point, the officials called sophomore Kaylee Cox for a match-ending lift to help the Razorbacks earn their seventh conference win of the season.
Missouri (8-16, 1-13) began the second set strong, tying it at 12 before Arkansas rattled off 10 straight points. The Tigers found a spark at the end of the second set, however, in the form of a 7-0 run, but a service error by freshman Jasmine Dulan cost the Tigers a potential comeback to give Arkansas the set.
Dulan’s error was only a thread in a long string of miscues and miscommunications for the Tigers.
Throughout most of the match, when confronted with getting past the elite Arkansas offense, Missouri couldn’t get its own offensive or defensive systems in order — resulting in another sweep against a conference rival.
Cox led the Tigers with nine kills but logged eight errors in what was another inefficient showing.
Senior Anna Dixon added six kills for the Missouri offense. Dixon’s first kill came halfway through the second set, and the rest came with Arkansas cruising to victory. Further, sophomore Jordan Iliff had trouble getting her swings to land, logging five errors on 15 attempts.
The Tigers’ major offensive contributions came in spite of their primary offensive weapons. Freshman setter Riley Buckley was the Tigers’ most efficient hitter with five kills and no errors on seven swings.
Besides Buckley, Missouri managed to hit at a negative hitting percentage, having 21 kills and 24 errors on 121 attempts. The Tigers’ offense couldn’t crack Arkansas’ blocking crew, as Buckley led the way with a season-low 12 of the team’s 18 assists.
Despite the offensive prowess of Jillian Gillen and the Razorbacks, the Arkansas offense dominated early but did little else as the match went on, relying on its strong defensive play to keep the Tigers at bay. The 5-foot-7 outside hitter logged five kills in the first set, relying on her vertical leap to dominate on her side of the net. Gillen cooled off afterward, finishing with nine kills on a team-high 37 attempts.
While Tatum Shipes led the Razorbacks with six block assists, it was a team effort as they hounded MU hitters. Maggie Cartwright and Abigail Archibong each had four block assists to the defensive effort, while Gillen tallied three block assists and one solo block.
Missouri next hosts Texas A&M at 1 p.m. Saturday in the first match of two over the weekend. The Tigers and Aggies also play at 3 p.m. Sunday.