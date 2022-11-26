Missouri volleyball was defeated by Mississippi State for the second straight day Saturday, this time falling in straight sets in Starkville, Mississippi.

Mississippi State jumped out to an early lead and expanded its lead with little resistance in a brutal sweep of the visiting Tigers in their regular-season finale. In a season coated in disappointment over the win column, the Tigers did little damage in the loss that saw the Bulldogs run away with 25-16, 25-14, and 25-20 set victories.

