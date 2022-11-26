Missouri volleyball was defeated by Mississippi State for the second straight day Saturday, this time falling in straight sets in Starkville, Mississippi.
Mississippi State jumped out to an early lead and expanded its lead with little resistance in a brutal sweep of the visiting Tigers in their regular-season finale. In a season coated in disappointment over the win column, the Tigers did little damage in the loss that saw the Bulldogs run away with 25-16, 25-14, and 25-20 set victories.
Leading the Tigers' deep rotation was Jordan Iliff, who landed 13 of her 26 swings to lead the team in kills. It was one of her best performances of the season and came as a product of the Bulldogs' defensive focus on the heavy-hitting duo of Kaylee Cox and Anna Dixon, who combined for just 13 kills on 51 swings. As a team, the Tigers only managed 35 kills while comitting 28 errors.
Mississippi State (15-13, 8-10 SEC) thrived on offense, using a three-pronged approach between Gabby Waden, Sania Petties and Shania Cromartie, who recorded 14, 8 and 7 kills, respectively. The trio led the Bulldogs to a .305 hitting percentage, .084 points above their season average.
The Tigers struggled with defense all afternoon, as their blocking and receiving kept their transition out of rhythm and prevented them from getting their offense in good positions for attacks. After earning the libero jersey and a starting spot a couple weeks ago, Skylar Buckley led the back row's defensive effort with 16 digs and only one receiving error. Though Missouri's passing game didn't look bad on paper, their offense suffered from the lack of coordination between their receivers and the rest of the offensive system.
Though she couldn't make up for the underwhelming offensive showing, freshman Riley Buckley continued to display her potential with another full stat line: 31 assists, a pair of kills and seven digs. The distinct lack of blocks was the case for the entire team, as Missouri's blocking approach seemed entirely opposite of Mississippi's approach on offense. The usually effective pair of Madilyn Sell and Trista Strasser combined for just one block, while the Tigers could only stuff the net three times across all three sets.
The match concludes Missouri's 2022 season, bringing the team to a final record of 9-19 and an SEC-worst 2-16 conference record.