Missouri volleyball's start to the season should stir some optimism.
After a 1-2 start in the season-opening South Dakota Tournament, including a humbling sweep at the hands of No. 2 Louisville, Missouri rallied to win six of its next seven matches.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Missouri volleyball's start to the season should stir some optimism.
After a 1-2 start in the season-opening South Dakota Tournament, including a humbling sweep at the hands of No. 2 Louisville, Missouri rallied to win six of its next seven matches.
The Tigers (7-3) now enter Southeastern Conference play with two more wins than they had all of last season. The remainder of the schedule is a gantlet of talented teams, both ranked and unranked.
Missouri starts conference play on the road Wednesday against Tennessee (6-6), a team that has lost nine consecutive sets in matches against No. 24 Western Kentucky, No. 10 Pittsburgh and No. 7 Ohio State.
First serve in Knoxville, Tennessee, is set for 6 p.m.
The SEC currently has three ranked teams in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association top 25 poll: No. 12 Florida (8-2), No. 15 Kentucky (5-4) and No. 20 Arkansas (9-1).
Missouri hosts Kentucky on Sept. 28, plays at Florida on Nov. 4 and hosts Arkansas on Nov. 16. The Tigers' other 15 matches left on the schedule are against currently unranked opponents.
Auburn (11-0) is the only undefeated SEC squad thus far, winning 33 of the 40 sets it has played. Missouri hosts Auburn for two matches Oct. 15-16.
Georgia (9-2) visits the Hearnes Center for two matches Oct. 28-29. The Bulldogs' only losses thus far are to Texas Tech and No. 13 Georgia Tech.
SEC teams have combined for a record of 92-48 this season. The only team with a losing record is Ole Miss (4-6), which hosts the Tigers for two matches Oct. 21-22.
Among its peers in the SEC, Missouri ranks in the bottom half of almost every metric.
The Tigers rank 12th in hitting percentage (.232), 10th in kills per set (12.9), 10th in assists per set (11.9), ninth in blocks per set (2.38) and 10th in aces per set (1.43). A bright spot has been MU's receiving, which ranks third with 15.85 digs per set.
The trio of Kaylee Cox (3.83 kills/set), Anna Dixon (3.15 k/s) and Jordan Iliff (2.39 k/s) have paced Missouri thus far. Guided by freshman setter Riley Buckley (9.45 assists/set), the offensive scheme has operated with little interruptions or hiccups.
The Tigers’ defense has also been solid, with Trista Strasser (1.18 blocks/set) and Madilyn Sell (0.95 b/s) posing problems at the net for opposing hitters.
Missouri won all three matches at last week's Bulldog Brawl in Indianapolis largely because of its defense.
Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.