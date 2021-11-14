Georgia was relentless in its pursuit, while Missouri volleyball struggled to score consistently in its seventh and eighth straight losses.
The Bulldogs (10-15) defeated the Tigers (4-24) like clockwork, by scores of 25-13, 25-21, 25-17 on Saturday and 25-19, 26-24, 25-21, 25-16 on Sunday.
On Saturday, MU failed to generate offensive production, and no Tiger hit double-digit kills. Georgia was simply much better, boasting a .429 hitting percentage and notching 48 kills total. Junior Kacie Evans led the Bulldogs in kills both matches, and she was especially dominant Sunday. The outside hitter floored 18 kills and two blocks in the win.
The Tigers learned from the previous day's shutout and played exceptionally better Sunday. Missouri's outside hitters shined, as freshman Kaylee Cox and junior Anna Dixon notched 13 kills each. Cox earned her third double-double in the past four matches, adding 13 digs to her 13 kills. She provided a spark on both sides of the ball — which the Tigers desperately needed. Cox continues to put up solid numbers, and her leadership is visible despite her rookie status.
Dixon, one of few veterans on Missouri's roster, leads by example and exudes cool, collected confidence. Freshman Kayla Burbage contributed from the middle with 10 kills and three blocks; freshman Lauren Forbes proved herself after leading Missouri in digs both matches.
Despite an improved performance Sunday, Missouri still could not keep up with Georgia. The Tigers missed crucial serves and gave up several leads. They struggled to stay in-system offensively, so the setters were setting from the 10-foot line, and the hitters were forced to adjust.
Georgia played up-tempo, while Missouri lagged behind with high sets outside. At one point, an ESPNU announcer called its offense "predictable" because the defense was not passing well, and its hitters were not getting any good looks.
It's clear Missouri coach Joshua Taylor is trying every trick in the book, with little success. Forbes took over for sophomore Emily Brown at the libero position Nov. 6, and Brown has not played since. On Saturday, graduate student Nicole Alford led the Tigers in assists, but she barely saw the floor Sunday. Redshirt freshman Skylar Buckley dished out 20 assists Sunday. Buckley's younger sister, Riley, signed with Missouri earlier in the week. Missouri's setting situation is still anyone's guess, which is unusual at this point in the season.
MU will get a little over a week to prepare for its final three matches home against No. 24 Tennessee and on the road against Texas A&M.