Fortune didn’t favor Missouri volleyball Wednesday in a top 10 showdown.
After one of Missouri’s key players, outside hitter Tyanna Omazic, went down with an injury early in the game, the No. 9-ranked (by the American Volleyball Coaches Association) Tigers won the first set but dropped the next three to No. 3 Kentucky in their home opener.
Omazic, who was named to the preseason all-Southeastern Conference team, landed awkwardly after a kill early in the first set. Omazic would not return to the game, and the injury and its severity is unknown at this time.
“When you play a team like Kentucky, the game is already super emotional,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor said. “But when something like that happens, it makes it even worse.”
However, even after the injury, the Tigers (2-1) didn’t fold in the first set. In her debut at the Hearnes Center, Kansas State transfer Anna Dixon rose to the occasion as she tallied four kills in the Tigers’ first set win, 25-23.
“Anything we were going to do was going to be for Tyanna,” Dixon said.
The momentum carried over into the second set as the Tigers held a 20-17 lead over the Wildcats (3-0). But a late run from the Wildcats extended the game. After back and forth action, the Wildcats finally prevailed, winning 35-33.
The Tigers wouldn’t be able to gain back that momentum.
“We got mentally away from the scouting report,” Dixon said.
After losing the third set 25-20, the visiting team finished off the Tigers in the fourth set, winning 25-18. The Wildcats had 19 kills alone in the fourth set, compared to Missouri’s 11.
Despite the tough loss, the Tigers saw an excellent performance from Dixon. The outside hitter finished with 18 kills and a hit percentage of .324.
“I think of her (Dixon) as a senior because of how mature she plays,” Taylor said.
Kylie Deberg led the game with 21 kills while registering 11 digs. Emily Brown had 16 digs while Erin Williamson added two service aces. Andrea Fuentes led the team in assists with 48.
The Tigers suffered defensively with Omazic’s absence, as they only had four blocks the entire game, compared to Kentucky’s 13.
Because of the schedule changes this season, Taylor and his team don’t have much time to prepare for their next game as they play Kentucky again tomorrow.
“Take it as tomorrow. We don’t look too far ahead and we don’t want to look back,” Taylor said.
The Tigers play the Wildcats again at 8 p.m. Thursday at Hearnes Center. The game will be televised on ESPNU.