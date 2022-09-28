Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets

It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set.
After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
But that one set loss — relatively insignificant in the season that Kentucky will have — was the most valuable set the Tigers played so far this season.
After the first interchange, Missouri assistant coach Alyssa Munlyn brought the team in close to rally the Tigers for the second set.
The Tigers responded to the early loss with their best play of the season. Combining a resolute defensive performance with the hitting of Anna Dixon and Jordan Iliff, Missouri showed the most energy on the court at any point this season.
Building on the improved play, head coach Joshua Taylor chose to pull out all the stops to try and win the set. He called up nearly everyone on the Missouri bench, relying especially on defensive specialists Jasmine Dulan and Estella Zatechka to bolster the team’s efforts down the stretch.
As a whole, the Tigers relied upon libero Leandra Mangual-Duran to lead the receiving corps and middle blockers Madilyn Sell and Trista Strasser to slow down the Wildcats’ powerful offense. Mangual-Duran totaled 23 digs and Riley Buckley added nine. In all, five Tigers had five digs or more. Strasser led the blocking for Missouri with five, while Sell added four and Buckley three.
Buckley had a solid game overall, racking up five kills on 12 attempts and dishing out 31 assists.
Though they only managed to claim one set, the Tigers’ enormous swells of energy that brought them success almost got them more. They opened the third set by trading blows with the Wildcats, carrying over their momentum from the second set and maintaining their high level of defensive intensity.
For those 40 minutes, Missouri (7-5, 0-2 SEC) matched the energy of its home crowd.
But the momentum started to wane by the end of the third set, and Kentucky (7-5, 2-1) claimed the third set. The lull continued as MU trailed 7-1 early in the fourth set. Though the Tigers managed to battle back and tie it up late in the set, it was too little, too late as the Wildcats surged down the stretch to end the match.
Kentucky’s defense was its greatest strength in the match, stifling Missouri’s offensive output and giving its own offense plenty of opportunities. The Wildcats racked up 15 blocks and 52 digs as a team. Bella Bell led the defensive effort with eight blocks to go with 13 kills.
Reagan Rutherford led the Kentucky offense with 19 kills on 41 attempts, helping her team to a .282 hitting percentage. She also added six block assists, a key aspect to prevent Cox and Dixon from breaking out.
Cox managed to land seven kills but also tallied 10 errors. Dixon led the offense with 17 kills on .217 hitting. Missouri hit just .104 in the match.
Missouri travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for its third and fourth matches of the Southeastern Conference slate against South Carolina on Saturday and Sunday.