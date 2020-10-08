Missouri volleyball has two players named to preseason All-SEC team
Missouri volleyball seniors Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic joined seven other players Thursday in being named to the preseason All-Southeastern Conference Team.
This is the second straight season that Deberg has received this award. Last season, Deberg set a single-season school record in kills and kills per set, which helped her earn a spot on the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American second team last December.
For Omazic, this is her first time receiving the award after emerging as one of the conference’s best middle blockers last season. Omazic had 16 double-digit kill performances with 10 of those coming in conference games. The Kansas City native also finished fourth in the SEC for overall hitting percentage.
The Tigers have been featured in every season’s preseason All-SEC team since they joined the conference in 2012. This marks the fifth time in nine seasons the Tigers have had more than one player on the team with the last time happening in 2017.
Missouri volleyball starts its season on the road against Alabama at noon Saturday. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.
— Matt Brolley