Last week’s home-opening series doubleheader against Kentucky was about as rough as it could get for Missouri. In addition to losing both games, Missouri also lost key middle-blocker Tyanna Omazic for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.
Thankfully for the Tigers (2-2), their next opponent, Arkansas, has struggled in the past least against Missouri. The Tigers are 8-0 against the Razorbacks at Hearnes Center, and are currently enjoying a 10-game winning streak, which includes last season’s sweep in Fayetteville.
“I’m grateful we get them at the Hearnes Center rather than Fayetteville,” Missouri coach Josh Taylor said.
However, this year’s Arkansas (4-0) team is out to a hot start after winning all four matches against Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The last time the Razorbacks started 4-0 in conference play was back in 2003.
“They are going to be much better this year than they were last year,” Taylor said.
Razorback sophomore Jillian Gillen leads the team with 70 kills, while freshman Taylor Head has tallied 56 kills this season. Head averaged 3.71 kills and 3.14 digs a set against the Rebels, which earned her a Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week award last week.
Fatigue plagued the Tigers against Kentucky, but the Tigers might benefit from Arkansas’ busy schedule this week. The Razorbacks will only get two days of rest from their last game on Sunday.
Offensively, Missouri will look to improve on offense after posting 44 attack errors in the two games against the Wildcats. The errors more than doubled from the Tigers’ first series in Alabama, where they tallied 21.
Along with the negatives from last week, Taylor also saw some positives from his team that gives him confidence moving forward.
Freshman Emily Brown and sophomore Anna Dixon played well in their Hearnes Center debuts. Dixon posted 30 kills against the country’s No. 3 team, which included a string of four in a row on Thursday. Brown had 29 digs in the series, bringing her up to fourth overall in the conference this season.
“Emily doesn’t act like a freshman,” Taylor said. “And she doesn’t play like one either.”
In the Tigers’ sweep of the Razorbacks in 2019, they had 46 kills on a hit percentage of .347, which Taylor hopes his team can achieve again this season. Kylie Deberg, who is currently leading the team with 67 kills, had 14 kills against the Razorbacks a year ago. Also look for Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana to make an impact for Missouri, as she tallied nine kills in last season’s matchup.
The game will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Hearnes Center and will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Thursday’s game will start an hour later at 6 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.