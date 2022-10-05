A couple of weeks into the Southeastern Conference volleyball season, Auburn (14-0, 3-0 SEC) holds first place in the conference after wins against Alabama and Mississippi State, with No. 19 Kentucky (8-5, 3-1) and Georgia (12-3, 3-1) just behind in a tie for second.
The three teams have yet to face off, but the Bulldogs will get a chance to hand the undefeated Tigers their first loss of the season this weekend in their two-match series.
Auburn, which has relied upon its conservative system of steady offense and stifling defense thus far, remains relatively untested against the SEC's powerhouses. Led by freshmen Madison Scheer and Akasha Anderson, the Tigers' young core already eclipsed last year's regular-season win total and are well on their way to beating their conference total as well.
On the other hand, Georgia's veteran roster, led by junior middle blocker Sophie Fischer and senior outside hitter Kacie Evans, has proven to be similarly effective, relying on stalwart defense and solid offense to produce results. Auburn and Georgia, second and fourth in blocks per set among SEC teams, respectively, use size and skill to stifle opponents' attacks. The pair are also second and third in opponent's hitting percentage as a result.
Kentucky, after a loss to LSU in its SEC opener, bounced back nicely and is in the midst of a three-match winning streak. It faces its first real challenge this weekend when it takes on formerly top-25-ranked Arkansas.
Razorbacks reeled back to middle ground
Despite cracking the top 25 with a red-hot start to 2022, Arkansas (11-3, 2-2) has lost to Mississippi State and LSU, sinking its standing in the national rankings and the SEC. Though the Razorbacks should return to being a contending team in the SEC, they will have to compete with several immensely talented teams such as No. 18 Florida, Tennessee and LSU.
Florida (10-3, 3-1) not only sits in fourth place in the SEC, but with wins over No. 7 Wisconsin and South Carolina, the Gators have immense potential as a contender in the SEC. Led by the outside hitting combination of Merritt Beason and Marina Markova, the Gators' offense hopes to improve its numbers and power through wins to occupy one of the top spots in the league.
Over the course of the first few matches, LSU has proven to be one of the toughest teams to beat in the SEC, with wins against both Arkansas and Kentucky. The unpredictable Tigers also lost to Ole Miss (5-9, 1-3), a match which is the only win keeping Ole Miss from sitting at the bottom of the standings.
Missouri, Alabama fall to top SEC teams
Joining Ole Miss in the basement of the SEC are Missouri (7-7, 0-4) and Alabama (6-10, 0-4). Both teams have played tough opponents thus far, with the weakest matchup being the Tigers' two-match road series against South Carolina (9-6, 3-2). Alabama matched up against Florida, Kentucky and Auburn in its first four appearances on the SEC circuit, so its next several games will be helpful to get the team back on its feet. The Crimson Tide play Ole Miss on the road in a two-match series Friday and Saturday, then return to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a home match against Missouri the following Wednesday.
Alabama, far and away the worst offensive team in the SEC and on a seven-match losing streak dating back to Sept. 10, has struggled to find offensive consistency among its hitters. While senior Alyiah Wells is putting together one of the best two-way campaigns in the SEC, averaging 3.63 kills and 1.00 blocks per set, its other offensive weapons are hit and miss at best.
Missouri has struggled to produce relevant offensive numbers, hitting inefficiently and struggling to put together strong offensive sequences that are crucial towards winning play.
MU relies upon the strength of its young core of freshman and returning sophomores but is still looks to bring a consistent level of play that can challenge other SEC teams. After taking a week off following their two-match series against the Gamecocks, the Tigers return to play against the Crimson Tide.
The match between the two will likely be the easiest match either has all season, and both will look to take advantage of the matchup to see some progress in their program's development.