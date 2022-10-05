Mizzou freshman Madilyn Sell, 13, sends the ball over the net on Wednesday, (copy)

Missouri freshman Madilyn Sell, left, tips the ball over the net against Kentucky on Sept. 28 at the Hearnes Center in Columbia. The Tigers lost to the Wildcats in four sets (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22).

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

A couple of weeks into the Southeastern Conference volleyball season, Auburn (14-0, 3-0 SEC) holds first place in the conference after wins against Alabama and Mississippi State, with No. 19 Kentucky (8-5, 3-1) and Georgia (12-3, 3-1) just behind in a tie for second.

The three teams have yet to face off, but the Bulldogs will get a chance to hand the undefeated Tigers their first loss of the season this weekend in their two-match series.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you