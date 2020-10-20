In his second season as the head coach for Missouri volleyball, Josh Taylor is looking to bring some hardware back to Columbia.
However, the road to winning silverware will look entirely different this year. For the Tigers, that road starts in Alabama.
The Tigers enter this season being ranked No. 7 in the country, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Fall Division I Coaches poll, the highest rank in school history. Their powerful combination of experience and depth have made the Tigers one of the most dangerous teams in the Southeastern Conference this year.
In addition, Taylor also had two of his players named to the Preseason All-SEC team earlier this month, the fifth time multiple Tigers have been named to the list.
Kylie Deberg, an outside hitter from Hudson, Iowa, received the honor for the second consecutive season, while middle blocker Tyanna Omazic from Kansas City made the list for the first time.
As the pair of seniors prepare for a long season, they are focused on the team’s goal rather than individual awards.
“Honestly, I don’t care about preseason awards because they don’t mean anything,” Deberg said.
“It doesn’t mean anything to me,” Omazic said. “I’m looking for that team championship.”
The Tigers will try to live up to all of the preseason hype and praise with results that back it up. Taylor and his team will travel to face Alabama in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for their first test this season.
Rather than starting last weekend like the schedule originally planned to, the matchup was rescheduled for games on Wednesday and Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program. After a string of positive tests within the team, Taylor and his staff decided it was best to have the entire program quarantine.
According to a team spokesperson, the entire team should be out of quarantine by Wednesday night’s matchup at Foster Auditorium.
Alabama coach Lindsey Devine hopes to reverse the Tide’s recent trend against MU. Dating back to 2015, the Tigers have beat the Crimson Tide in seven straight games, including winning twice last season.
In addition to returning five starters from last season, Devine added four freshmen and four transfers to the roster. After Alabama took the Tigers to a five-game set last season, Taylor knows how difficult the Crimson Tide offense could be.
“At times rather than being good at volleyball, they try to trick you,” Taylor said. “The key is identifying different situations we put them in and how they will respond to those situations, while acting accordingly to be successful.”
As Taylor puts more and more trust into his roster, the team knows the importance of keeping each other in check.
“We’re trying to build a better culture now, placing more accountability on the players,” Deberg said.
The Tigers are looking to evolve into an elite program, and Taylor is hoping that the playing experience and deep depth of the roster will not only lead them against Alabama, but the entire conference.
Wednesday’s doubleheader can be viewed on SEC Network+.