Missouri volleyball failed to win a set against Auburn, losing 3-0 on Saturday.
The Tigers’ best chance came in the first set, which they lost 25-23. The next two sets ended 25-14 and 25-15, respectively.
Brynn Carlson was far and away Missouri’s leader in kills with 11, nearly doubling the next closest player’s total. Freshman Kaylee Cox paced the team with 15 digs.
Missouri faces Auburn on the road again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Columbia College volleyball sweeps and gets swept in Grand View Women’s Volleyball Tournament
Columbia College volleyball split two matches on the second and final day of the Grand View Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa. The Cougars lost 3-0 to Viterbo and beat Trinity Christian 3-0.
Columbia had its opportunities against Viterbo in the final two sets, but eventually dropped them 25-23 and 27-25.
Sidney Branson and Beyza Bektasoglu racked up kills against Trinity Christian. Branson led with 11, while Bektasoglu tallied 10.
The Cougars won sets of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-19 in their sweep of the Trolls.
Columbia College travels to play Missouri Baptist at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbia College women’s soccer victorious on homecoming
Columbia College women’s soccer beat Lyon 7-1 on homecoming behind Delfina Zolesio Fernández Blanco’s hat trick.
Zolesio Fernández Blanco’s goals came early. The sophomore scored in the first, 29th and 34th minutes to help the Cougars jump out to a commanding lead.
Reese Hamilton, Jewel Morelan and Maddy Schrader also scored goals.
Columbia College returns to action at 1 p.m. Tuesday with a road game against Central Baptist .
Columbia College men’s soccer ties with Lyon
After two overtime periods, Columbia College men’s soccer and Lyon tied 0-0.
Neither team was able to get anything going on the attack, but the Cougars had six shots on goal to the Scots’ two.
Columbia College faces Central Baptist at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the road .
Stephens volleyball takes five sets to defeat Haskell
Stephens went the full distance to beat Haskell 3-2 (25-18, 24-26, 27-25, 21-25, 15-9).
The match was the second encounter between Stephens and Haskell this season. The Stars swept Haskell on Oct. 5.
The Stars return to conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they face Harris-Stowe on the road.
Stephens soccer falls short against Missouri Baptist
Stephens soccer was unable to rebuild momentum on the road, losing 2-0 against Missouri Baptist.
Goals were scored by Madi Dunahue in the 31st minute and Skyla Koch in the 49th.
The Stars drop to 7-6-0 overall and 2-2-0 in conference play.
Stephens will face William Woods at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Fulton. The game will their 10th meeting. William Woods leads the series 9-0.