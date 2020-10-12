Missouri’s opening two-game series against Alabama was rescheduled to Oct. 21 and 22 because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Tigers' program. The matches were originally scheduled for this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.
The action was taken to comply with the requirements put forth by the Southeastern Conference's Medical Guidance Task Force.
Missouri’s game Oct. 21 in Tuscaloosa will still be televised on SEC Network+, but the game time has yet to be determined.
The second game will be played at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and will be televised on the SEC Network.
The number of positive cases in the program is unknown. Student-athletes are in quarantine, per a Missouri Athletics press release.