Missouri volleyball was ranked No. 7 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s season-opening top 25 national poll Wednesday afternoon.
The poll consists of voters from the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 Conference and Sun Belt Conference. The poll typically has contributions from schools within the Pac-12 and Big 10 Conferences, who are missing due to opting out prior to the season. That also means a lot of teams that would usually be ranked from those two premier conferences are not included in the poll, clearing the way for other programs.
Missouri has only made the AVCA’s top 25 poll six times previously in program history. Its rank of seventh this year is also the highest in program history.
The Tigers will begin their season Oct. 17 at Alabama.