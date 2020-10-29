Thrusday’s series finale showed that Missouri has some improvement to do moving forward after losing 3-1 to Kentucky for the second consecutive night.
The No. 9 Tigers entered the game after an emotional night prior due to Tyanna Omazic’s season-ending injury. Omazic tore her left ACL. According to the team’s spokesperson, she will miss the remainder of the season.
With the gap in production, Missouri coach Josh Taylor leaned on sophomore Anna Dixon for the second straight night. Dixon finished with 12 kills on a hit percentage of .357 and also tallied four blocks defensively.
“Hitting wise, I thought Andrea (Fuentes) and I were connecting really well,” Dixon said.
Fuentes led the Tigers with 37 assists, and even added two kills.
Despite a sluggish start for Missouri (2-2), a first-set timeout turned on the electricity for the Tigers. Kylie Deberg led the Tigers to a 20-9 run with six kills of her own. The run shifted the momentum in the Hearnes Center in favor of the home team, fueling the Tigers to a 25-19 first-set victory.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, they didn’t take a lead for the rest of the game.
The No. 7 Wildcats (4-0) didn’t allow Missouri to carry over any momentum from the first set as they jumped to a 11-3 lead to start the second set. Dixon gave the Tigers some energy after she had four straight kills to cut the Kentucky lead to two. But the deficit was too much for the Tigers to overcome, and they lost 25-21.
“We executed our game plan well in the first set, but after that we fell apart,” Taylor said. “We beat ourselves tonight.”
Kentucky showed why it was picked to win the Southeastern Conference this season as it displayed a dominant 25-13 third set victory. The Wildcats ended the set on a 11-2 run to put an exclamation point on a dominant performance.
Similar to Wednesday‘s game against Kentucky, Missouri seemed to have run out of energy in the fourth set. The Wildcats offense exploded with a hit percentage of .481 accompanied with 16 kills in the 25-16 set win. Missouri tallied a measly five kills in the final set.
“Kentucky is a great team and made their runs,” Dixon said. “We just have to do better in limiting those runs.”Taylor, in his second season as the head coach for the Tigers, blamed passing as the root of all issues for the Tigers, which is a problem that the coaching staff hasn’t seen before.
“It’s something that hasn’t happened to us yet,” Taylor said. “Now we know what we need to work on going forward.”As the fall season continues, Taylor knows the key moving forward is forgetting about the past and focusing on the next game ahead.
He and the Tigers will return to the Hearnes Center next week, when they take on Arkansas for a two-game series starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The first match will be televised on ESPNU.