Missouri setter Andrea Fuentes was named the SEC Overall Player and Setter of the Week for her performances against Arkansas and Mississippi State.
Fuentes set up Missouri’s offense with 38 assists Friday in a sweep over Arkansas before leading the Tigers with 51 assists in Sunday’s straight-set victory over Mississippi State. The total was the most in an SEC three-set match so far this season.
“This is definitely another worthy honor for Andrea,” Missouri volleyball interim coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “Our offense is doing a lot of great things right now and that starts with consistent play and decision-making from the setter position. Andrea has been getting so many different people involved on offense and that causes a lot of problems for the opposition.”
Fuentes, who hails from San Juan, Puerto Rico, now leads the SEC in average assists per set with 11.73. She only trails Cincinnati’s Armania Heckenmueller by 0.04 for the national lead. As a team, Missouri ranks second in the SEC in assists per set and 11th in the country with an average of 13.29.
Fuentes has been one of the leaders in a sudden resurgence of Missouri’s offense. After struggling early in conference play, the Tigers have now hit over .300 in three-straight matches after not reaching the mark in their first five. They’ve also won four matches in a row. In their most recent three-game span, the Tigers received 138 assists from Fuentes.
This marks the seventh-career honor Fuentes has received from the SEC. Earlier this season, Fuentes was named SEC Overall player and Setter of the Week on Sept. 16 after her performance in the Tiger Invitational.
Fuentes’ contributions have led the Tigers to a .320 hitting percentage this season, which ranks first in the SEC and second in the country. Missouri is only one of two teams in the country to average over .300 on the season, the other being the newly No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns.
The AVCA released its week nine poll Monday and Missouri moved up one spot to No. 24. The Tigers have now been ranked for eight-straight weeks, peaking at No. 17 after a perfect 8-0 start.
The Tigers continue play at 8 p.m. Wednesday against No. 13 Florida at Hearnes Center. Missouri currently sits at 6-2 in the SEC, trailing only Florida and Kentucky by one loss for the conference lead. Missouri will face Kentuckyon Nov. 20 in Lexington after dropping its first match against the Wildcats on Sept. 29 in Columbia.