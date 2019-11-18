Missouri setter Andrea Fuentes was named the SEC Co-Setter of the Week for her performances against Alabama and South Carolina.
Fuentes kept the Missouri offense rolling by producing 85 total assists over the weekend. The Tigers totaled 100 kills on .363 hitting in their straight-set sweeps over the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks.
“Andrea did an outstanding job this past weekend in leading our offense,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “She got all of our attackers involved and put them in great positions to succeed at a high level. Our offense was clicking virtually all weekend and Andrea deserves a lot of credit.”
Fuentes has averaged 11.69 assists per set this season, the seventh best mark in the NCAA. She has helped orchestrate a Missouri offense that ranks second in the country in hitting percentage and seventh in kills per set.
This is the eighth career award for Fuentes. She has previously been named SEC Setter of the Week three times before Monday’s announcement. Fuentes has also been named the SEC Overall Player of the Week twice. During the 2018 season, Fuentes was tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week three times.
After Friday’s victory over Alabama, Fuentes’ teammates were appreciative of her efforts at the setter position.
“ (Fuentes) does a really good job setting our offense and giving her players confidence,” Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana said. “I feel that Andrea recognizes she has great hitters all around and spreading the offense will make us more successful than just bunching it to one side.”
Spreading the ball worked, too. Missouri finished Friday’s match with four hitters having double-digit kills. Sunday, the Tigers had two, but Kayla Caffey was only one kill short with nine.
The offense has hit over .300 in three straight matches, helping secure the Tigers’ current four-game winning streak.
Missouri returns to the court at 6 p.m. Wednesday to take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. The match will broadcast live on SEC Network.