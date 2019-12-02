Andrea Fuentes’ trophy shelf keeps expanding.
Missouri volleyball’s setter was recognized as the Southeastern Conference Week 14 Overall Player and Setter of the Week on Monday. It was Fuentes’ fifth SEC Setter of the Week and third SEC Overall Player of the Week award this season.
“Andrea continued her fantastic season this past week at Ole Miss and versus LSU,” coach Joshua Taylor said in a media release. “As usual, she did a really nice job of putting our attackers in a great position to succeed, evident by our .300-plus hitting percentage in our recent two matches. I’m really pleased with her constant growth this season and we’re excited to get going this weekend at the NCAA Tournament.”
Fuentes recorded 56 assists in Missouri’s four-set victory over Ole Miss on Wednesday. It was her eighth match this season with 50-plus assists.
Then, in the season finale against LSU, Fuentes led the Tigers with 44 assists in their straight-sweep victory. The San Juan, Puerto Rico, product helped Missouri hit .357 for the match, the 13th match this season with .300-plus hitting.
Fuentes leads the SEC in assists per set with 11.84 and total assists with 1,231. Her 11.84 average ranks fifth best in the NCAA.
Sunday, Fuentes was also named as an All-SEC member along with teammates Kylie Deberg and Tyanna Omazic. It was the second career award from the SEC for Fuentes, who was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team last season.
The high-powered offense allowed Missouri to finish the season 21-7 and earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Missouri will take on Northern Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska. If the Tigers win, they will face the winner of No. 5 Nebraska and Ball State at 7 p.m. Saturday.