The Missouri women’s volleyball team traveled to Kansas State expecting just a preseason exhibition game, but they were greeted with more than that.
The Wildcats drew early blood, taking the first set 25-22 with Peyton Williams accounting for six kills and Brynn Carlson picking up five of her match-leading 19 kills. The Tigers came back roaring, taking the second set 25-14 to level the match at a set apiece. They went a step further by taking the third set 25-21 to capture a 2-1 match lead.
But with a raucous crowd at Ahearn Field House cheering them on, Kansas State came back strong to take the fourth set 25-21 and tie the match. They closed out the final set 15-11, earning a hard-fought victory on the back of Carlson’s 19 kills.
Leketor Member-Meneh led Missouri with 14 kills, while Andrea Fuentes accounted for 53 assists.
Missouri officially opens its 2019 campaign against George Mason at noon on Aug. 30 in St. Juan, Puerto Rico.