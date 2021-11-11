While Missouri volleyball heads into its final five conference matches of the season, the focus has shifted to the future.
MU (4-22) signed its highest-rated recruiting class in program history Wednesday. The No. 14 class in the country includes four players who play four different positions and are all top 150 prospects according to PrepVolleyball. MU desperately needs a catalyst to turn coach Joshua Taylor’s tenure around, and its four new signees could do just that.
Here’s a glimpse at the future Tigers’ résumés.
Estella Zatechka
Defensive specialist and Omaha, Nebraska, native Zatechka has the most digs in Nebraska since 2019. She tallied more than 2,100 digs in her varsity career at Elkhorn South and is the top-rated libero in the state. PrepVolleyball listed Zatechka as the No. 131 recruit in the class of 2022. She chose Missouri over Oregon, Marquette, Creighton, Notre Dame, Kansas and Arkansas, among others.
“Estella has had a phenomenal high school and club career leading the state of Nebraska in digs for the last three years,” Taylor said in a news release. “Her athleticism and competitive personality make it hard for any opponent to score when she is in the game. Her technique in serve-receive as well as on defense is crisp, and she makes each skill appear effortless.”
Janet deMarrais
The No. 46 recruit from Colleyville, Texas, is an outside hitter who boasts American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region honors. In high school at Grapevine, deMarrais recorded more than 1,000 kills, 200 blocks and 500 digs. She chose Missouri over Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado State, Purdue and Penn State.
“Janet has proven herself as one of the most elite attackers in her class,” Taylor said in the release. “She contacts the ball well above 10-feet and possesses the range and power to be an offensive threat from any spot on the court. She cares deeply for those she plays alongside and constantly looks for ways to make her teammates better.”
Riley Buckley
MU’s highest-rated signee has a familiar name — Buckley. Setter Riley Buckley is from Raleigh, North Carolina, and will join her older sister, defensive specialist Skylar Buckley, as a Tiger. Not only is the younger Buckley the No. 31 recruit in the country, but she is also the No. 3 setter, North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year and a two-time All-American.
In 2018, Buckley earned PrepVolleyball National Freshman of the Year honors for her debut season at North Raleigh Christian Academy. She dished out more than 1,800 assists, 940 kills, 556 digs and 141 aces in high school and received All-Conference and All-State awards all four years. Buckley chose Missouri over Louisville, BYU, Pepperdine, Florida, Minnesota, Texas, Clemson and South Carolina. With Riley’s potential and Skylar’s experience, the Buckley sisters could be a fun pair to watch next season.
“Riley has an incredibly high IQ for the game and performs all skills at an elite level,” Taylor said in the release. “She has an admirable work ethic and her desire to be great is insatiable. She will not only create amazing opportunities for all of our attackers, but she will also be an offensive threat when she is in the front row.”
Madilyn Sell
Missouri rounded out its 2022 signing class with in-state middle blocker Madilyn Sell. The Chesterfield native is the No. 66 overall recruit and No. 2 in Missouri. She was a three-time American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom and an All-Conference recipient during her high school career at Marquette. Sell notched more than 550 kills and 200 blocks and earned Academic All-State recognition all four years at Marquette. She chose to stay home at Missouri over offers from Arkansas, Marquette, San Diego and Texas Tech.
“Madilyn has one of the best work ethics I have seen,” Taylor said in the release. “She devotes herself to improvement regardless of the difficulty, and her play reflects that devotion. Her side-to-side speed paired with her elite eye-work leads to her being a force at the net. Her selfless attitude and willingness to do whatever it takes to win makes her someone that others long to play with.”
Season conclusion
The Tigers will conclude their season with matches against Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M. Georgia (8-15) is beatable, and Missouri will get its shot at 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively, in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs are a young squad that matches up well with the inexperienced Tigers. Tennessee (17-6) will pose a massive challenge, but the final two matches at Texas A&M (12-10) could be winnable for Missouri.