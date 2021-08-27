Missouri volleyball's season didn't get off to an optimum start as the Tigers got swept by Saint Louis in the first match and lost to Kansas City in four sets in the second match of the Mizzou Invitational on Friday.
The Tigers fought hard but never really stood a chance to win in the first match, losing 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23.
The second match proved to be far more competitive, though, as Missouri eventually lost 25-18, 25-23, 16-25 and 28-26.
Anna Dixon led the Tigers in kills in both matches with 10 and 19, respectively. Kayla Burbage had five blocks in her debut, while also registering six kills in the first match. Burbage followed up her strong showing with 15 kills in the second match.
Maya Taylor registered 21 kills for SLU.
Melanie Brecka had 21 kills for Kansas City.
The Tigers end the invitational with a 3 p.m. matchup Saturday against Creighton.
Rock Bridge softball starts season 2-0
The Bruins started their season with two wins Friday afternoon in the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
First, the defending Class 5 state champions beat Incarnate Word.
Next, Rock Bridge beat Poplar Bluff 11-0.
The Bruins continue play in the tournament Saturday.
Battle softball begins season with a loss
The Spartans lost 8-2 to Washington on Friday in the 15th annual Troy Lead Off Classic in Troy.
The tournament continues Saturday.
Hickman softball begins season with a loss
The Kewpies lost 2-1 to Bowling Green in the Troy Lead Off Classic in Troy.
Rock Bridge girls tennis finishes third in tournament
The Bruins finished third Friday in the Great 8 Tournament at Bethel Park in Columbia.
Rock Bridge won the first round 9-0 against Pembroke Hill, lost the second 7-2 to Visitation Academy and won the third 8-1 against Liberty.
Rock Bridge next plays Battle on Tuesday.
Hickman boys soccer loses to Nixa
Hickman was unable to hold on to a halftime lead as Nixa scored two goals within 30 seconds of one another in the middle of the second half to win 3-2.
The Kewpies led 2-1 at the half, with both goals scored by junior Leif Krammer,
Starting the season with a loss isn't ideal, but Hickman coach Willem Ross was still very impressed with his team's performance Friday, putting an emphasis on his team's aggression.
"It felt good to be out there again. We came out really strong, we were more aggressive," Ross said. "We play this game 10 times, the outcome is in our favor more than it's not."
He made note to hone in on the positives, while accepting that there are things the team will need to address before Saturday.
"We stayed aggressive after Nixa took the lead," Ross said. "We got more and more aggressive, especially in the final 20 minutes. In that moment a team can either shut down, or do what these guys did and ratchet it up. I'm very happy they took that challenge."
While his team can keep the aggression up, Ross believes the important thing right now is to keep his players' heads in the game.
"We just have to stay focused," he said. "Can't be paying attention for 79 minutes and 30 seconds, you've got to stay focused the whole time."
Even with the outcome not being what his team had hoped for, Ross said the match was important for for his squad.
"This was the perfect opportunity to see where we are" he said.
Hickman plans to regroup for Saturday as it takes on Kickapoo High School at 9 a.m.
Rock Bridge soccer wins season opener
Rock Bridge got the win in the first game of its season, beating Kickapoo 3-1.
The first half saw the majority of the offensive action, as all four of the game's goals were scored before halftime.
"The goals came quickly," Bruins coach Christopher Horstman said. "I think we got all three in about 15 minutes. Kickapoo was a really high press team, which left them open to counters that we were able to take advantage of.
"It felt great to be coaching again. The energy was great. Attitude fantastic. Focus was on the fundamentals. It was great overall. It was our time to face adversity outside of the team, a great opportunity for us."
Andrew Copeland and Cooper Allen found the net for the Bruins, and a strong performance from goalkeeper Brendan Clark kept the game out of reach.
"He made saves that good goalkeepers make" Horstman said. "He's very athletic, and really shined tonight."
Rock Bridge is back at it again Saturday as it faces off against Nixa at noon.
Stephens volleyball drops two in MVC Viking Invitational
The Stars struggled in their opening matches of the 2021 season, dropping their first match 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-16) to Missouri Valley College and their second 3-1 to MidAmerica Nazarene University in the MVC Viking Invitational.
Stephens had no response in the first match to Missouri Valley middle blocker Allie Grelle, who recorded 11 kills on 16 attempts throughout the match and assisted in three blocks.
The Stars were led by the trifecta of outside hitters McKenzi Domescik-Rink, Mallory Polk and Isabelle Benson, who made up 16 of the 24 kills attributed to Stephens. Middle blocker Maggie Howe was credited for five of the remaining kills, with the remaining kills belonging to three individual Stars players.
The Stars return to action Saturday to finish out the MVC Viking Invitational with matches against Morningside (3-4) at 11 a.m. and Cumberland (4-2) at 3 p.m..