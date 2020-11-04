After four straight aces from Kylie Deberg in the third set, it seemed like the Tigers were going to sweep Arkansas for the second straight time. That was until the Razorbacks stole the third and fourth sets, putting the Missouri faithful on edge for the fifth set.
Missouri coach Josh Taylor wanted clear heads for the start of Wednesday’s conference matchup, and that’s what Taylor got. After two consecutive losses, the Tigers bounced back with a five-set victory Wednesday.
The lethal attacking combination of Deberg and Anna Dixon led the Tigers (3-2) with 16 kills in the first set. In addition to holding the Razorbacks to a hitting percentage of .098, the Tigers rolled the Razorbacks, winning 25-13.
Despite a sloppy defensive start in the second set, the Tigers regained control and won 25-22. Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana exploded for the Tigers, tallying seven kills along with a service ace to fire up the crowd inside the Hearnes Center.
“If we put our energy in the right place we can play like that all the time,” Taylor said.
Before the season started, Taylor assured his team that Arkansas was going to be better than last year. He wasn’t wrong.
After gaining a 13-7 lead on the Razorbacks (4-1), Missouri lost the third set 25-21. The momentum for Arkansas would carry on to the fourth set as well, as the Razorbacks gained an early 15-9 lead on the Tigers. Despite a spirited Missouri comeback to tie it back up at 25, Arkansas ultimately prevailed and won the set 27-25.
“We got complacent and forgot what our responsibilities were,” Deberg said.
As Missouri was in danger of dropping its third straight match, Taylor looked to the dangerous duo of Dixon and Deberg to lift the Tigers in the all-important fifth set. The pair of attackers didn’t disappoint, as Deberg tallied two aces and two kills, while Dixon recorded three kills in the 8-0 run by the Tigers early in the fifth set. Deberg finished with eight aces in the match.
“That’s the difference between winning and losing a match,” Taylor said.
With only two days of rest after their last match, the Razorbacks ultimately fell to the Tigers in the fifth and final set 15-6.
“We enabled them to come at us,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “We just have to nip it in the bud and just play hard next time.”
Before Wednesday night, Hollingsworth-Santana hadn’t seen much action in the Tigers’ first four games. But when Taylor called for her to step up, she did exactly that and more. The senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico finished with 14 kills on a hitting percentage of .303.
“I’ve been training this whole time,” Hollingsworth-Santana said. “I’ve been helping my team get better and they have helped me get better.”
“She did her job very nicely and I was very impressed,” Taylor said.
Along with Hollingsworth-Santana, the other San Juan product, Andrea Fuentes, had a great offensive performance. The redshirt junior added six kills, including back-to-back kills to end the second set, along with 48 assists.
Deberg had 28 kills while Dixon finished with 18 kills.
“Overall I’m happy that the girls grinded through some adversity,” Taylor said.
The series finale between Arkansas and Missouri begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and will be televised on the SEC Network. The matchup will mark the Tigers’ final home game of the fall.