Madilyn Sell, a key part of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class that ranked 15th in the nation according to PrepVolleyball, was the cornerstone of Missouri volleyball's 3-0 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday in the Tigers' final match of the Bulldog Brawl.

Sell dominated on both sides of the ball, acting as one of the Tigers' mainstays on defense and providing a much-needed offensive boost. The freshman finished first in hitting percentage for the Tigers, landing seven kills for a .462 clip. Sell also racked up a team-leading six total blocks, including two solo blocks.

