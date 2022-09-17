Madilyn Sell, a key part of the Tigers' 2022 recruiting class that ranked 15th in the nation according to PrepVolleyball, was the cornerstone of Missouri volleyball's 3-0 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday in the Tigers' final match of the Bulldog Brawl.
Sell dominated on both sides of the ball, acting as one of the Tigers' mainstays on defense and providing a much-needed offensive boost. The freshman finished first in hitting percentage for the Tigers, landing seven kills for a .462 clip. Sell also racked up a team-leading six total blocks, including two solo blocks.
The Chippewas hung with the Tigers, despite of Missouri's sweep; no set was decided by more than five points. Without Sell, the Tigers would have been in dire straits, as Kaylee Cox followed up a career performance with just 12 kills and six errors on 41 attempts, and Jordan Iliff missed her second game of the season.
Janet deMarrais and Anna Dixon picked up the slack for Iliff. Dixon came up second on the team with 10 kills, while the freshman deMarrais added seven. Setter Riley Buckley also added five kills while picking up 34 assists, but the Tigers mustered a mere .185 hitting percentage in the match.
The Tigers excelled on defense, holding the Chippewas to just .127 hitting as a team. Trista Strasser, Cox and Dixon all contributed to the Tigers' defensive efforts with 10 blocks combined, while senior Leandra Mangual-Duran led the team with 16 digs.
Missouri also saw a much-improved passing performance, committing just one ball handling error and surrendering just two aces to Central Michigan.
After falling behind by four points in the third set , Missouri (7-3) took advantage of a service error by Natalia Rejment to get the ball back and seize the next four points to win the match. The Chippewas' eight total unforced errors compromised their chance at pulling out a win and gave the Tigers the edge. Missouri outscored Central Michigan 75-65 across three sets.
Anna Erickson led Central Michigan with 11 kills on 40 attempts and committed three attack errors. Central Michigan saw its early-season success end in Indianapolis as it dropped its sole game Friday in three sets against Notre Dame, before losing to Missouri on Saturday.
This marks Missouri's sixth win in seven matches, and its third consecutive win over a team with a winning record. The Tigers travel to Knoxville, Tennessee, on Wednesday to take on the Volunteers in their first Southeastern Conference match of the season. Missouri returns for a home fixture against No. 12 Kentucky on Sept. 28.