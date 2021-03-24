Missouri volleyball handled Mississippi State with ease Wednesday, sweeping the Bulldogs 25-21, 25-16, 25-18 in Starkville, Mississippi.
The Tigers (14-7, 14-7 Southeastern Conference) were a well-oiled machine, never appearing in trouble all match while being led by a vicious attack. Kylie Deberg had a match-high 18 kills — 11 more than any Mississippi State player — leading the charge as Missouri won the kill battle 45-26 and had a .295% hitting percentage to the Bulldogs’ .078%.
Andrea Fuentes was an efficient helping hand on offense, contributing a match-high 36 assists. Seven Missouri service aces, compared to Mississippi State’s zero, also gave the Tigers a source of points.
Missouri will conclude the regular season with a rematch against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Missouri men finish in top 15 in NCAA swimming relay
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Missouri men’s swim and dive opened the NCAA Championships on Wednesday with a 15th-place finish in the 800-meter free relay. Jack Dahlgren, Jack Dubois, Grant Reed and Frederik Rindshoj finished the race in 6:17.97, enough to be named an All-America Honorable Mention.
The NCAA Championships will continue Thursday-Saturday.
Stephens soccer drops game on the road
Lackluster finishing proved to be the undoing for Stephens College in its AMC matchup Wednesday against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis. The Stars lost 2-0.
The Stars had 17 shots in comparison to the Eutectics’ 12, but some sturdy defense and poor shot selection condemned Stephens to yet another loss, bringing its season record to 2-8 (2-6 AMC).
Rachel Ray and Emily Sitkowski found the net for the Eutectics in the 39th and 63rd minutes, respectively. They are at 6-6 (3-6) for the season.
Stephens soccer will finish its regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Missouri Baptist at home.
Stephens softball sweeps Ecclesia
Stephens softball dominated Ecclesia College in its nonconference doubleheader Wednesday, winning 9-1 and 7-4, to extend its winning streak to four.
The Stars won Game 1 via a run-ruling as seven players accounted for runs. Macy McIntosh had a home run and three RBI, while Clara Pyle had seven strikeouts.
Though Game 2 proved to be more competitive, Stephens still led the entire game as four hitters scored runs. McIntosh added two more RBI to her three from Game 1, and Jamie Wittmer finished with two strikeouts.
The Stars (5-5, 2-0 AMC) return to action Friday with a conference doubleheader against Harris-Stowe. Game 1 is set to kick off at 2 p.m.
Rock Bridge tennis tops Helias
Rock Bridge boys tennis moved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-3 win at Helias on Thursday in Jefferson City. The Bruins secured two points in the doubles matches, with wins by Will Forsyth and Will McAllister in the No. 1 match and Logan Burnam and Ben Loeb in the No. 2 match.
Rock Bridge then won four of the six singles matches to clinch the victory. Loeb, McAllister, Eddie Shang and Ben Xu picked up the singles wins for the Bruins.
Rock Bridge will next play Friday in the Lee’s Summit West Tournament.
Rock Bridge beats Tolton, Battle in boys golf event
Rock Bridge boys golf finished atop a four-team field at L.A. Nickell golf course in Columbia on Wednesday, with Tolton Catholic coming in second.
The Bruins compiled a team score of 150 to win the event, while the Trailblazers finished with a 168, narrowly ahead of third-place Smith-Cotton (169). Battle finished last in the event with a 224.