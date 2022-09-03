There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about four feet wide and two feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It's an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.

After losing almost every member of its highly successful 2020 squad, Missouri volleyball spent the past two seasons hoping to just do that: hold things in place. And oh boy, have the Tigers held things in place this season.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism.

