There’s a piece of black-painted plywood propped against the south section of the bleachers, about four feet wide and two feet high, that blocks volleyballs from shooting their way into the cavity beneath the stands in the Hearnes Center. It's an imperfect solution, but it makes a strong placeholder except on the rare occasion a strong spike or serve hits it square in its center.
After losing almost every member of its highly successful 2020 squad, Missouri volleyball spent the past two seasons hoping to just do that: hold things in place. And oh boy, have the Tigers held things in place this season.
Missouri came into this season with a couple looming questions — who would play at the libero and setter positions, and how could they prevent losing any more talent in the next offseason?
MU's response was a winning record in the first six matches of the season while relying primarily on its freshmen and sophomore classes, showing just how successful the program could be in the next few seasons.
At this point last season, the Tigers had just broken a four-game losing streak by defeating Northern Kentucky and South Dakota at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville. Missouri didn't string together two wins for the rest of the season, finishing with a 5-26 record.
On Saturday afternoon, Missouri (4-2) won its third straight match and extended its set win streak to nine, defeating Northwestern State in the Mizzou Invitational finale. The Tigers were powered by a stifling defensive performance from Trista Strasser and a stellar showing from sophomore Kaylee Cox.
Against Northwestern State, Cox landed 14 kills on .387 hitting and added seven aces to the pile as well. Helping Cox was Anna Dixon and Janet deMarrais, who each collected eight kills apiece. Filling in for an absent Jordan Iliff, deMarrais hit at a .167 percentage in just her second career match for the Tigers.
Unlike its first two matches of its annual tournament, MU managed to win on its defensive prowess rather than its offense.
Missouri won by holding the Demons to just a 23 kills on 95 attempts while forcing 21 attack errors, good for a .021 percentage. Trista Strasser led the effort at the net, collecting six of the Tigers' eight blocks in the match.
Riley Buckley continued her strong start to the 2022 campaign with 28 assists, seven digs and three kills. Buckley is currently averaging 9.7 assists per set on the season.
The Tigers also worked on a deeper lineup rotation throughout the weekend, incorporating more of deMarrais, Estella Zatechka and Jasmine Dulan into the lineup. The trio are all part of the Tigers' freshman class that PrepVolleyball ranked 15th in the nation.
This team is just one win away from matching its 2021 total, and is demonstrating its effectiveness on both sides of the ball. Though the Tigers currently lack the experience to size up with the juggernauts of the NCAA this season, it isn't a stretch to say that they could be a championship contending program within the next couple of seasons.
Missouri is slated to face off against Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan, Kansas.