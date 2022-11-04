There were no surprises for Missouri in its match against No. 12 Florida on Friday.
From start to finish, the Gators dominated the Tigers while relying on their heavy-hitting offense to race to a three-set victory (25-22, 25-17, 25-23). While both teams managed to get their offenses firing on all cylinders from the jump, the Gators' veteran poise won out over the inexperienced Tigers and earned their eleventh conference win of the season and third in a row.
Florida (19-4, 11-2 SEC) guaranteed it would keep its spot in first place in the SEC with stellar offensive efficiency, led by senior Marisa Markova's 16- kill night. Logging 51 of their 75 points on kills, the Gators swung at a .314 clip while relying on the production of Markova and sophomore Merritt Beason.
Though the Tigers did manage to challenge the Gators early on in sets, late errors and miscues prevented them from making game-changing runs. After overcoming a seven-point deficit in the first set to bring the score within one point, the Tigers gave away a point with a serving error and a blocked attack on match point.
In the second set, while tied at 17, Missouri allowed Florida to go on an 8-0 run to end the set and grab a 2-0 lead in the match. In the third, the Tigers' blew a 21-19 lead in to seal their seventh sweep loss of the season.
The Tigers suffered from numerous attack errors in spite of Anna Dixon's team-best 12 kils. Kaylee Cox also recorded her 11th double double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs while adding two blocks and three aces. Unfortunately for Missouri, no one else on the roster exceeded five kills as Florida gradually shut down the rest of its offensive weaponry as the match went on. Jordan Iliff couldn't get any looks, landing just two kills while committing four errors on her 14 attempts.
On the optimistic side of things, freshman Madilyn Sell returned to the lineup for two sets after suffering a foot injury last week. She had very little impact on the match as she split time with Morgan Isenberg, recording one block and one attacking error. The rest of the blocking duties were left to Isenberg and Trista Strasser, who logged three blocks each.
Riley Buckley, in the midst of an underwhelming offensive showing, recorded just 24 assists and added three blocks and six digs on defense.
The Tigers continue their SEC campaign with a home match next against LSU at 2 p.m. Nov. 12. Missouri (8-14, 1-11) continues to look for its second SEC win after starting its season 7-3 before the start of conference play.