Any winning team has to start somewhere. For the Tigers, that place will not be Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Missouri volleyball fell to Alabama 3-0 — losing sets 25-21, 29-27 and 25-10 — on Wednesday after a debilitating comeback by the Crimson Tide in the second set crushed the Tigers’ spirit and settled the match right then and there.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you