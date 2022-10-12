Any winning team has to start somewhere. For the Tigers, that place will not be Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Missouri volleyball fell to Alabama 3-0 — losing sets 25-21, 29-27 and 25-10 — on Wednesday after a debilitating comeback by the Crimson Tide in the second set crushed the Tigers’ spirit and settled the match right then and there.
It marks the third time Missouri has been on the losing end of a sweep in its past five games.
Up 23-16 and with possession in the second set, the Tigers (7-8, 0-5 SEC) had an opportunity to even it up with the Crimson Tide and continue their slow, grinding battle to bring the match to four or five sets. Rather than cut its losses, Alabama erased the deficit on a 7-0 run and flipped the narrative of the set. In a back-and-forth battle that saw 13 ties and five lead changes, the Crimson Tide triumphed after a kill from Alyiah Wells and an ace from Abby Marjama.
Alabama (7-12, 1-6) sealed its first Southeastern Conference victory with a resounding final set over the defeated Tigers roster. Having had over a week to rest and prepare for this match, the showing was not what the Tigers — who are also searching for their first SEC win — had hoped for.
Guided by its senior middle blocker Wells, Alabama’s offense overpowered the Tigers with 48 kills and six aces. Wells led the highly efficient offense with 14 kills on .500 hitting and added four blocks. Marjama led the serving effort with four aces while also notching 10 kills. The Crimson Tide finished with 43 assists and .266 hitting, besting the Tigers’ 29 assists and .129 hitting.
Setter Riley Buckley, who has been the centerpiece of the Tigers offense for the entire season, struggled to be the catalyst that the team hopes she can be night in and night out. While she filled up the box score with 21 assists, seven digs and six kills, the Tigers’ poor transition game prevented her from connecting with her hitters on a regular basis.
Missouri committed six receiving errors as well as six service errors, which kept its offense out of system and limited the defense’s ability to receive Alabama transitions effectively. While the Tigers struggled to be competitive during services, the Crimson Tide took advantage and stifled Missouri’s momentum at every turn.
Senior Anna Dixon led the Tigers’ hitting effort with 10 kills, with Jordan Iliff and Kaylee Cox each adding nine. The trio combined for .164 hitting, with Iliff pacing the three at a .273 clip. On the defensive side of things, Skylar Buckley filled in for the injured Leandra Mangual-Duran at libero once again and led the team with 20 digs.
Missouri returns to Columbia for a two-match home series across Saturday and Sunday against Auburn (16-1, 5-1), which is currently in a tie for first place with No. 13 Florida and No. 19 Kentucky in the SEC standings.