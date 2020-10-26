Missouri became the second school in Southeastern Conference history to claim all five weekly volleyball awards, the conference announced Monday.
Outside hitter Kylie Deberg was named Overall and Offensive Player of the Week, middle blocker Tyanna Omazic was named Defensive Player of the Week, setter Andrea Fuentesearned Setter of the Week and defensive specialist Emily Brown was awarded Freshman of the Week.
The announcements mark the Tigers' 53rd, 54th, 55th, 56th and 57th all-time SEC Player of the Week honors. These accolades have tallied up for Deberg and Fuentes in the past, but Omazic and Brown celebrated their first career SEC weekly recognitions Monday.
"This is an incredible accomplishment by our team and I’m so proud of everyone’s hard work this first week of the season," coach Joshua Taylor said in a release. "Kylie, Tyanna, Andrea and Emily all performed exceptionally well individually and played key roles into our back to back wins at Alabama."
Monday marks Fuentes' 12th all-time weekly SEC award and Deberg's ninth. Specifically, Fuentes earned her sixth Setter of the Week award while Deberg recorded her third Overall Player of the Week and sixth Offensive Player of the week award.
Missouri found success on both the offensive and defensive side of the net during its two-match sweep of Alabama last week. The No. 9 Tigers will face No. 3 Kentucky at the Hearnes Center on Wednesday and Thursday. Missouri enters the match with a .323 team hitting percentage, the second-highest mark in the SEC.