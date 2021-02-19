The Tigers took the first round of their series against Georgia on Friday, winning 25-23, 25-17, 25-17 in three games.
Game 1 was a back-and-forth affair, the score being tied 11 times with two lead changes. After Georgia tied the score at 22, a trio of errors by the Bulldogs clinched the game for Missouri.
After a nail biter of a first game, the remaining two were fairly comfortable for the Tigers, pulling away down the stretch in each.
Kylie Deberg was the star as per usual for Missouri, registering 14 kills on the night. Andrea Fuentes was the one teeing up the shots that Deberg and company knocked down, collecting 31 assists.
Claudia Dillon and Anna Dixon were among the other contributors. Dillon led the team with five total blocks and had a pair of aces. Dixon had eight kills coming off the bench.
The second round of the series comes Saturday at 6 p.m.