Missouri volleyball hadn’t won a match since Oct. 17. It hadn’t won a match at Hearnes Center, its home arena, since the spring. But sometime in the third set Wednesday night against Tennessee, the Tigers found a spark and came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory.
Down 2-0 — the Volunteers took both of the first two sets 25-19 — Missouri rallied behind 19 kills from Kayla Burbage, as well as 16 each from Jordan Iliff and Anna Dixon.
The Tigers gave themselves a shot at a fifth set after an intense fourth set, in which Tennessee held match point three times. Each time, Missouri stayed alive, through two Iliff kills and a Volunteer service error.
After a lengthy sudden-death period in the fourth set, Missouri finally strung together three consecutive points to win 30-28.
The Tigers then went on a 6-0 run in set five to give themselves a 9-4 lead from which the Vols couldn’t recover.
With the win, Missouri moves to 5-24 on the season and 2-14 in the SEC.
The Tigers will look to finish the season strong with a back-to-back Friday and Saturday against Texas A&M.