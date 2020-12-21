The Southeastern Conference released spring volleyball schedules Monday, with Missouri set up for eight conference doubleheaders over a three-month stretch.
The Tigers will host LSU for a pair of matches Jan. 29 and 30 at the Hearnes Center to resume play after their fall season ended. Missouri hasn't played since competing in a series at Ole Miss on Nov. 20 and 21.
All of the Tigers' games will be a part of two-match series' on back-to-back days. Due to issues related to COVID-19, the NCAA championships were pushed back to the spring from their normal fall dates, hence why Missouri, along with the rest of the SEC, is playing a hybrid fall and spring schedule.
After the LSU matches, Missouri then goes on road trips on consecutive weekends. First, the Tigers visit Florida for matchups on Feb. 6 and 7, and then trek to Tennessee on Feb. 12 and 13.
Georgia comes to Columbia on Feb. 19 and 20, then Missouri travels to the league's other Columbia to face South Carolina on Feb. 26 and 27. Missouri then gets a short break, followed by two straight home doubleheaders against Auburn (March 12 and 13) and Texas A&M (March 19 and 20). The regular season is scheduled to conclude March 24 and 25 at Mississippi State.
According to a SEC release, March 29 to April 3 is designated as a "makeup week," presumably for any spring season matches that are postponed because of COVID-19. The NCAA tournament field is projected to be revealed April 4.
Missouri went 6-2 in its fall season while being ranked as high as No. 6 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. The Tigers lost a two-game series at home to No. 3 Kentucky, but swept doubleheaders against Alabama, Arkansas and Ole Miss.