Missouri baseball failed to get its offense going until the eighth inning in its 8-7 win over South Carolina. With the win Saturday, the Tigers avoid dropping their third straight SEC series.
Last weekend, Missouri (16-8, 2-6) got consistent offense but failed when it came to fielding and pitching. On Friday, the Tigers struggled to produce runs despite good pitching. Saturday, Tony Neubeck got the start and pitched five two-run innings.
Neubeck gave up two hits in a strong pitching performance, but for the second straight night, Missouri’s pitchers were plagued by home runs. Neubeck gave one up to Brandt Belk, a former Tiger, in the third inning that put the Gamecocks up 2-1.
Austin Cheeley relieved Neubeck in the sixth and gave up three hits, but home runs continued to be a problem. Cheeley gave up two solo shots that pushed South Carolina’s (13-13, 4-4) lead to 4-2.
Luckily for Cheeley and Neubeck, Missouri’s offense came alive in the eighth inning. It started when Josh Day walked to lead off the inning. Tre Morris then singled up the middle to put Day in scoring position. Torin Montgomery got hit by a pitch to load the bases for Fox Leum.
Leum got the scoring started with a solo home run in the second inning. The Tigers’ designated hitter came through again in the eighth, singling home two runs.
Nander De Sedas was up next to bat. De Sedas was hitless in the series going into his final at-bat.
He then hit a three-run home run to put Missouri up two.
But South Carolina refused to go down easy.
With their last chance to tie it up, the Gamecocks extended the game. Belk continued to punish his former team, hitting a two-run game-tying double in the top of the ninth, forcing Missouri to walk the game off if it wanted to avoid extras.
After five runs were scored in the first seven innings, 10 were scored in the final two. The final run came from Morris in the bottom of the ninth. The Tigers used a walk, a single and a sacrifice bunt to put runners on second and third with one out for Morris.
The hometown kid came through for Missouri, hitting a fly ball deep enough to center field allowing Ross Lovich to tag up and end the game.
With the walk-off the Tigers earned their 16th win of the season, passing last year’s total in just 24 games.