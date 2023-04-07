Missouri baseball defeated No. 4 Vanderbilt on a walk-off two-run single by Matt Garcia to secure a 5-4 victory over the Commodores in the second matchup of the three-game series on Friday at Taylor Stadium.
With one out, the bases loaded and the Tigers down 4-3, Garcia singled to right field, driving in two runs to win the game for Missouri. Hank Zeisler and Dylan Leach ran home to conclude the contest.
"He (Garcia) deserves a moment like this," MU coach Steve Bieser said. "He got off to a tough start offensively this season, but he continued to compete in the batters box, and he is starting to get things going."
In the bottom of the fifth, Juju Stevens hit an RBI single to center field which drove Ty Wilmsmeyer home, cutting the Tigers' deficit to 4-3.
Vanderbilt (25-6, 10-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped on top in the third inning. Right fielder RJ Schreck hit an RBI single to score Enrique Bradfield J. Catcher Jack Bulger followed with an RBI ground out to drive Schreck home, making it 4-2.
Wilmsmeyer hit a home run for the second straight game in the second inning. The senior launched a two-run homer with two outs to even the game at 2.
"He (Wilmsmeyer) wasn't very happy with the way he played at Kentucky last weekend," Bieser said. "He continued to work hard this week, and he did a very good job preparing for this series."
The Tigers (20-10, 4-7 SEC) got off to a tough start defensively, as they allowed two runs to open the game.
Right-hander Rorik Maltrud started on the mound for the Tigers. The fifth-year senior struck out seven batters and gave up five hits and four runs in seven innings.
"Maltrud didn't have his best stuff early," Bieser said. "All of a sudden, his pitches started to become more effective, and his pitch count was higher because of it."
MU closer Zach Franklin entered the game in the eighth inning. The right-hander walked two batters and allowed just one hit in two innings on the mound.
Missouri hosts Vanderbilt for the series finale at 2:30 p.m Saturday.