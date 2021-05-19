Missouri baseball is coming off its biggest weekend of the season after it took two of three off then-No. 3 Mississippi State on the road. The Tigers followed that up with a midweek loss to former Big 12 rival Kansas and will look to rebound in their final SEC series against Auburn.
To extend its season and qualify for next week's SEC Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, Missouri must win its series over Auburn and hope Texas A&M loses its home series to LSU.
The Teams:
Missouri (15-34, 7-20 SEC):
While Missouri has not had the season it wanted , there is still plenty to play for as the regular season culminates.
The reason the Tigers have this opportunity? Saturday's offensive explosion against Mississippi State. The Tigers knocked around the Bulldogs' pitching for 15 hits and 16 runs tying a season high in the former and besting a previous season high of 12 runs with the latter.
At the head of the attack was little-used senior Alex Peterson, who popped his first two home runs of the year. Seniors like Peterson, who stayed hot against Kansas, and Mark Vierling are looking to combine with underclassmen like Torin Montgomery and Luke Mann to fend off Auburn and Texas A&M for the last spot in the SEC Tournament.
As always for the Tigers, the key to success will be their pitching. The young rotation led by two sophomores and a freshman has been inconsistent. There have been strong moments for the group that leads the SEC in walks and earned runs, such as Seth Halvorsen’s gem in April against Georgia. One more strong weekend from the staff could be what MU needs to get to Hoover next week.
Auburn (23-25, 8-19 SEC):
Standing in the way of Missouri's SEC Tournament plans is Auburn. A recent power in the conference, winning NCAA regionals in 2018 and 2019, Auburn is having a down year by its standards. It currently sits tied for 12th in the conference and, like Missouri, can play its way to Hoover this weekend.
The Tigers' season has been filled with ups and downs. The highs have been very high, with wins over nationally-ranked teams like Florida and current No. 1 Arkansas.
The Tigers' bread and butter all season has been their offense. The 81 home runs they have slammed in 2021 rank second in the SEC. Tyler Miller, Ryan Bliss and Steven Williams all check in with at least 13 round-trippers. They will look to take advantage of a Missouri pitching staff that ranks at the bottom of the SEC in ERA and batting average against.
Auburn’s pitching staff has struggled almost as much as Missouri's. It ranks second to last in the conference in ERA and tied for third in home runs allowed. This could present a chance for Missouri's offense to stay hot at Taylor Stadium this weekend.