Few position groups struggled as much last season as Missouri’s wide receivers.
The team leader in receptions wasn’t graduate transfer Jonathan Nance or returnees Jalen Knox or Johnathon Johnson. Instead, it was running back Tyler Badie.
The group did get a boost in the transfer market with graduate transfers Damon Hazelton Jr. and Keke Chism.
Both have over 1,800 career receiving yards and have been top options at their previous stops: Hazelton at Virginia Tech and Chism at Division II Angelo State.
Hazelton was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2018 and has great size and speed at 6-foot-3.
“Damon’s a guy that’s got a great catch radius, and he’s been working really hard,” coach Eliah Drinkwitz said after practice last week. “We’ve got to continue to work to keep him healthy. So that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Chism has been the talk of fall camp and will be another good red zone threat at 6-4. Chism played at a lower level than the rest of Missouri’s receiving corps, but he was dominant at the DII level with over 2,200 yards in three seasons before making the university’s all-decade team.
To have some consistent options for the winner of this fall’s quarterback battle, Missouri will need to have depth behind its duo of experienced newcomers, which is where Jalen Knox could come in.
Knox struggled last year after a breakout freshman campaign but is still the most productive returning receiver and has been tagged as someone in line for a bounce-back season.
"I feel like J-Knox is going to blow back up this year," wideout Maurice Massey said Aug. 22. "With the offense we have now, it puts everyone in the place they need to be and uses them the right way."
What’s the right way for Knox to be utilized? With both of MU’s new targets more comfortable on the outside, Knox is primed for a move into the slot that could put his change-of-direction ability and quickness on display.
The move inside will put him in a role that was closer to what he did in high school, where he moved around the field as a slot receiver, quarterback and running back. That position would also give Missouri more of an opportunity to utilize Knox’s speed. Knox moonlighted as a member of the track team last winter.
That speed could be utilized by getting Knox the ball quicker and more often with short passes or sweeps and pitches out of the backfield.
“He's got incredible speed, good hands; he really wants to be good,” Drinkwitz said. “And we've got to do a better job offensively of getting him the ball in space. We're gonna have to be creative in finding ways for him to touch it, and then he's gonna have to be somebody that touches the ball with Larry (Rountree) and Tyler and some other guys.”
Other returners who could step up are redshirt freshman Massey and redshirt junior slot receiver Barrett Banister.
Massey made the two-deep out of camp last season but redshirted after not registering a catch in the first four games, and Banister has been a contributor, mostly as a backup, for the last three seasons.