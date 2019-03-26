Missouri tennis dominated Savannah State in a doubleheader Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers won both matches 4-0.
Missouri entered Savannah in desperate need of a victory, having lost seven of its last eight matches. The Tigers left with their mission complete; they didn’t drop a single set the whole day.
Lisa Fukutoku (6-2, 6-0), Taylor Gruber (6-0, 6-0), Marta Oliveira (6-0, 6-0) and Vivien Ábrahám (6-0, 6-1) claimed singles wins in the first match. Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash, playing at the No. 1 spot for the first time since January while Mackenzy Middlebrooks was rested for the day, were on their way to victories as well before their matches were abandoned.
It was more of the same in the second match, as Gruber (6-0, 6-0), Oliveira (6-0, 6-0), Goldin (6-2, 6-0) and Ábrahám (6-0, 6-0) triumphed.
Missouri (13-8) jumps right back into Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Mississippi and Mississippi State, but this will be the first time the Tigers will face an SEC opponent not ranked in the top-50 of ITA’s team rankings.
The two wins Missouri earned Tuesday could give the team some much needed confidence ahead of this weekend’s crucial matches.
Supervising editor is Seth Bodine.