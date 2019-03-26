Missouri tennis dominated Savannah State in a doubleheader Tuesday in Savannah, Georgia. The Tigers won both matches 4-0.

Missouri entered Savannah in desperate need of a victory, having lost seven of its last eight matches. The Tigers left with their mission complete; they didn’t drop a single set the whole day.

Lisa Fukutoku (6-2, 6-0), Taylor Gruber (6-0, 6-0), Marta Oliveira (6-0, 6-0) and Vivien Ábrahám (6-0, 6-1) claimed singles wins in the first match. Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash, playing at the No. 1 spot for the first time since January while Mackenzy Middlebrooks was rested for the day, were on their way to victories as well before their matches were abandoned.

It was more of the same in the second match, as Gruber (6-0, 6-0), Oliveira (6-0, 6-0), Goldin (6-2, 6-0) and Ábrahám (6-0, 6-0) triumphed.

Missouri (13-8) jumps right back into Southeastern Conference play this weekend against Mississippi and Mississippi State, but this will be the first time the Tigers will face an SEC opponent not ranked in the top-50 of ITA’s team rankings.

The two wins Missouri earned Tuesday could give the team some much needed confidence ahead of this weekend’s crucial matches.

Supervising editor is Seth Bodine.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2019. Studying sports journalism. Reach me at LiadLerner11@gmail.com, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Before you go ...

Do you like what you see? The Columbia Missourian produces in-depth journalism across many platforms while coaching talented MU students. Independent reporting isn’t cheap to produce, even if it’s free to consume. Every dollar you donate is a gift for life because we touch only the interest earned. We hope you’ll help: Donate or subscribe.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Use your real name.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.