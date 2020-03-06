Against a Western Illinois team that hasn’t won a single game all season, Missouri prepared for the matchup even more than usual.
Starting pitcher Ian Bedell even used a new computer program to scout the Leathernecks.
“We have Synergy, which is a composite of every baseball game that they play, every swing, every pitch," Bedell said. "This is the first time I had used it for a start and I saw that they chased a lot of stuff up and down so I felt really confident going into it with a good game plan.”
Bedell’s extra preparation paid off for him and the Tigers, as the junior righty recorded a career-high 12 strikeouts and gave up only three hits and two runs in Missouri’s 7-3 win over Western Illinois.
The Tigers only needed two innings to secure the win over the Leathernecks. Missouri scored two runs in the first inning and added five in the second.
Catcher Tre Morris had an RBI single in the first but was able to advance to second on a fielder’s choice. He then advanced to third on a Western Illinois error which scored right fielder Clayton Peterson. Designated hitter Peter Zimmerman hit an RBI groundout to score Morris and make it 2-0.
In the second inning, left fielder Alex Peterson was walked before advancing to second base on a Western Illinois error. Third baseman Cameron Swanger hit an RBI single that scored Peterson to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0. Shortstop Austin James hit a two-run home run to make it 5-0. Center fielder Seth Halvorsen then walked, stole two bases and scored when Clayton Peterson tripled to center field, making it 6-0. Second baseman Mark Vierling hit an RBI single to right field to score Clayton Peterson and give Missouri its early 7-0 lead.
The second inning was an inning of dominance and of firsts. James’ two-run home run was his first of the season. He’s been struggling offensively, hitting just .125, but went 1-for-3 Friday night.
“All of his at-bats were really good tonight," coach Steve Bieser said "He had a really good game offensively, and we started seeing some of that towards the end of the Texas swing that his offense and his at-bats were getting a lot better.”
The firsts didn't stop there. Swanger recorded his first RBI of the season, and Clayton Peterson recorded his first career triple.
While Missouri dominated the first two innings, it was held scoreless the rest of the game. It also gave up three runs and committed four errors. There is still a lot of room for improvement in the final two games of the series.
“To have four errors, that’s very uncharacteristic of our team. We’ve been able to defend very well for several years now,” Bieser said. “That might be the most errors that we’ve had in a game since I’ve been here. We take pride in our defense and we just got a little sloppy today with some easy plays to make and we just didn’t make them.”
Additionally, Brandt Belk’s 10-game hitting streak came to an end Friday. He was 0-for-4, dropping his season batting average to .452, which is still the best on the team.
Missouri (7-5) and Western Illinois (0-10) play again at 2 p.m. Saturday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.