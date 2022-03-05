It was a dominant performance in every aspect of the game for Missouri baseball in a 9-1 win over Tarleton State. With the win over the Texans, the Tigers have won each of their first three series and six games in a row.
Missouri (8-1) got the scoring started in the first inning for the second straight night. Torin Montgomery doubled to bring home Luke Mann and Josh Day. Montgomery scored the Tigers' final run in the first on a ground out from Tre Morris. Those three runs were all they needed. Austin Troesser spun five innings, giving up three hits and one run. It was the first time the sophomore had started in front of the home crowd.
"It felt awesome," Troesser said. "To have the home fans behind your back, it amps everything up. It makes you feel a lot better and throw better."
After making two appearances his freshman year, Troesser has become a reliable starter for Missouri. In three outings, he has given up four earned runs and has a 2.57 ERA.
"What he did really well was he went out in the summer and proved himself," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said. "Then things started falling together there where it looked like he definitely needed to be in the starting rotation. Now he's there and he's taking great advantage of it."
After a couple of down performances a week ago, the Tigers' offense has gotten back in gear. In the third inning, Mann and Morris each got an RBI as Mann grounded out and drove in Trevor Austin and Morris doubled to drive in Cam Careswell. Then in the fourth, a single from Day and a sac fly from Austin scored two more runs.
It was in the fourth that Troesser gave up his lone run. Colby Seltzer hit a liner down the left-field line and over the fence that barely stayed fair. The home run was Tarleton State's only run of the game, and Troesser pitched one more inning before being replaced by Christian Wall.
Wall pitched two innings, giving up no runs. He turned the ball over to Drew Garrett, who pitched a scoreless inning before Trae Robertson closed out the ninth.
Missouri added insurance runs in the fifth inning on a Carlos Peña single and in the eighth on a Ross Lovich homer. The two offenses couldn't be more different. Throughout two games, the Tigers are hitting .319 and the Texans are managing .186.
Missouri's pitchers have done a good job limiting hits, but the problem has been when they give up hits, they've gone far. On 13 hits, Tarleton State (3-7) has managed four home runs. Meanwhile, the Tigers have only hit one home run this series and have been scoring with a team-first approach.
"Our team mentality is get the bat to the player up next," Day said. "We just try to stay patient and wait on our pitches and not try to do (too much) while we at the plate, just focus on one goal, and that is getting the runner in."