The University of Missouri women's golf team has announced a partnership with Folds of Honor for the 2019-20 season.
Through the partnership, the team will honor Missouri alumnus Army 1st Lt. William Anthony Edens, who was killed in Iraq on April 28, 2005.
At every tournament, a Tiger golfer will be nominated to carry a golf bag embroidered with Edens' name. The team is asking fans to pledge a dollar amount to Folds of Honor for every birdie made by the golfer carrying the special bag, though donations are welcomed at any time.
"Lt. Edens was a Mizzou Tiger. He grew up in St. Louis and attended Mizzou and was part of our Army ROTC program, so being able to honor him really means a lot to our program, and to his family as well," said MU coach Stephanie Priesmeyer in a release.
Folds of Honor is a not-for-profit foundation that provides educational scholarships to families of military servicemen and women who have died or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces.
The team estimates the players carrying the bag could tally from 60 to 100 birdies over the course of the season. The minimum pledge per birdie is 25 cents.
To pledge, visit www.MUTigers.com/FoldsOfHonor.