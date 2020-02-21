The Missouri women's golf team has done its own spring cleaning.
The Tigers will have fresh faces in the lineup to begin their spring season Sunday in the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona. Only one Tiger in the lineup this weekend competed in this tournament last season.
Missouri finished 13th at the 2019 Westbrook Invitational, shooting rounds of 289-291-291 for an 871 total, four shots shy of 10th place.
Golfers will play 36-holes Sunday and 18-holes Monday at the Westbrook Village Golf Club-Vistas Course hosted by Wisconsin. Sixteen schools will compete in the two-day, 54-hole tournament. The Tigers will face tough competition as six schools in the field are ranked in the top-50 according to Golf Stat's team ranking. This includes No. 19 Illinois, No. 29 Mississippi State, No. 33 Oklahoma, No. 42 Tennessee, No. 44 Ohio State and No. 47 Denver.
Missouri, ranked 82nd, will be led by junior Noelle Beijer. Last season, Beijer had a scoring average of 71.93, the best on the team and 10th-best in the SEC. Beijer, who transferred to MU in the fall, had her best finish as a Tiger in the fall at the Johnie Imes Invitational in Columbia, where she finished third. During her time at Florida Tech, Beijer was named a Division II Second-Team All-American by the Women's Golf Coaches Association in 2019.
Cherise Otter will be in the number two slot for Missouri. Otter looks to continue her bounce-back year after suffering a wrist injury last spring. She returned for the fall, working her way back into the lineup while averaging the third best stroke average on the team (75.17). Otter had her career-best finish in October as she finished fourth in the Johnie Imes Invitational, shooting a three-under par 71.
The third and fourth spot in the lineup will be filled by the freshmen tandem of Bri Bolden and Sophia Yoemans. Both excelled in their first season with Missouri, starting all five tournaments in the fall. They also were the most consistent Tigers as they boasted the two lowest variances in tournament scores for Missouri. Bolden's one-under par 71 opening round at the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, TX was her best on the year. Yoemans competed in the first slot twice during the fall, earning the lowest score of any Tiger both times.
The final spot in the lineup will be occupied by Keagan Dunn. Dunn is the only Tiger in the lineup that competed in this tournament last year, when she finished a career-best tied for 35th.
Tee time is set for 9:30 a.m. Sunday.