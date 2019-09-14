MU tennis was dealt tough news in the offseason when star player Mackenzy Middlebrooks announced she was transferring to Clemson.
Last season, Middlebrooks was 18-14 in singles competition and 20-10 in doubles competition. Her production will be hard to replicate.
It will be up to seniors Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin to provide experience and leadership for the Tigers. Goldin played two seasons at Florida State before joining the Tigers. She was unable to play last season due to the transfer process.
In her sophomore season at Florida State, Goldin posted a 9-6 record in singles competition. She was a top-100 recruit by tennisrecruiting.com out of high school. The talent is there for Goldin and she will be exciting to watch for the Tigers.
Nash will have the duty of being the leader of the Tiger squad. She has been climbing the collegiate tennis ranks over the years, as she posted eight singles and nine doubles victories last year.
She has been on the radar in the tennis world for a while now. Back in her home at Bradford, England, Nash was the No. 1 player in the 16-and-under field in all of United Kingdom.
As for the coaching staff, there’s a new face for the Tigers. Lois Alexis joins Missouri as a volunteer assistant coach.
Alexis was a head coach at Jackson State and Eastern Illinois before making her way to MU. Hailing from Grenada, Alexis represented her country in the 2014 Caribbean and Central America Games. She is also a five-time recipient of the Grenada Sports Woman of the Year award.
Tigers head coach Colt Gaston returns for his third season at the helm.
Missouri only has five competitions in the 2019 portion of the season: the Mizzou Invite, Rivera/ITA All-American Championships, ITA Central Regional (Intercollegiate Tennis Association), FIU Fall Invite and Oracle ITA National Fall Championships.
The season begins September 20-22 at the Mizzou Invite where the Tigers take on SMU, Houston and Tulsa. The event is free and open to public.
The Tigers have a chance to work their way up in the standings, but the loss of Middlebrooks and tough SEC competition will make it a grind all season for Missouri.