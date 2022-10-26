Missouri women’s basketball defeated Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in a preseason exhibition game in Columbia. Junior Jayla Kelly led the Tigers with 12 points, and senior Hayley Frank recorded nine points and 13 rebounds.
The Tigers dominated the Bearcats, holding the visitors to 17% shooting from the field.
Missouri hosts Rogers State in its final exhibition matchup at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia College women’s soccer extends winning streak
No. 13 Columbia College women’s soccer won its 11th straight game, beating Harris-Stowe 3-0. This was the Cougars 12th consecutive victory against the Hornets.
Natalie Peng scored two goals for the Cougars. Macie Lucas had the other.
Columbia is now 7-0 in the American Midwest Conference. The Cougars’ last game of the regular season is on the road against Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.
Columbia College men’s soccer earns sixth straight
No. 18 Columbia College men’s soccer won its sixth straight with a 2-1 victory against Harris-Stowe. Jake Totty and Nick Brandt netted goals for the Cougars.
Totty’s goal was his first of the season, while Brandt’s was his fourth. The Cougars have now won eight straight games against the Hornets.
Columbia is now 6-1 in the American Midwest Conference. The Cougars’ last game of the regular season is against Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.
Stephens soccer picks up road win in St. Louis
With a pair of goals from Olivia Wheeler, Stephens won 2-0 on the road against Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis. It was the Stars’ second win of the season.
Stephens (2-12-3, 2-3-2 American Midwest Conference) tallied 23 shots — including 12 on goal — on the offensive end. Wheeler scored her two goals on three shots.
Stars goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam made eight saves, ensuring the team finished without conceding a goal.
Stephens next hosts Williams Baptist College (Ark.) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Battle.