Missouri women’s basketball defeated Northwest Missouri State 70-27 in a preseason exhibition game in Columbia. Junior Jayla Kelly led the Tigers with 12 points, and senior Hayley Frank recorded nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers dominated the Bearcats, holding the visitors to 17% shooting from the field.

