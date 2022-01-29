After a solid performance against Texas A&M, Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton thought her team's turnover woes were going away.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was not the case, as 20 giveaways paved the way for a lopsided road defeat against Mississippi State.
“You’re not giving yourself a chance when you have 20 turnovers,” Pingeton said.
Turnovers combined with poor shooting by Missouri (15-6, 4-4 SEC) caused one of its worst offensive performances of the season. The Tigers will have a chance to recapture an offensive rhythm when they travel to Alabama to take on a struggling Crimson Tide (11-8, 2-6 SEC) on Sunday at Coleman Coliseum.
Besides fixing the turnover bug, the Tigers will have to shoot better and rebound the basketball if they want to leave Tuscaloosa, Alabama, with a victory. Look for Lauren Hansen to get back into her groove. The Auburn transfer is Missouri’s third-leading scorer but scored only two points in the loss Thursday. It was the first time Hansen had been held to single digits since MU's victory against Southern University onDec. 20.
Missouri also will need a more aggressive Hayley Frank on Sunday. The SEC’s second-leading 3-point shooter has been fantastic in conference play but only took two first-half shots as the Tigers fell behind against Mississippi State.
Aijha Blackwell, the nation's leading rebounder, had her 10th straight double-double in the game against the Bulldogs. With Alabama allowing 37 rebounds per game, she should be in for another huge night on the boards after grabbing at least 15 her past three outings.
For Alabama, its offensive game plan starts with Brittany Davis. The senior guard has scored in double figures in every game but one this season and is active on the glass, leading the Crimson Tide with an average of 7.4 rebounds. Davis will be supported by Megan Abrams and JaMya Mingo-Young who both average double figures.
Aside from those three, Missouri’s coaching staff will be keeping their eye on sharpshooter Hannah Barber. Though she averages 8.3 points, 78.4% of her field goal attempts this season have come from behind the 3-point line. She is a key factor for an Alabama team that makes 7.7 shots a game from behind the arc.
On the interior, Jada Rice is the Crimson Tide’s best weapon. She has started 19 games this season but only plays about 20 minutes a game. Look for Pingeton to match her up with LaDazhia Williams, who only played 12 minutes in the Tigers' last game. Both Rice and Williams stand at 6-foot-4 so whoever wins that individual matchup will have a big say in what team gets the victory.
For Missouri, this game presents another chance to grab its second road win in SEC play. For a team that has NCAA Tournament ambitions, every road win is going to be vital.
“We’ve got to stay focused on the mission, which is being in the tournament in March,” Pingeton said.