Missouri women’s golf dropped three spots on the leaderboard Saturday at the Florida State Match-Up after a dismal second round at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida.
The Tigers began the day in eighth, but after an ugly 23-over team score of 311, they fell to 11th on the team board, a full 50 strokes behind leaders Florida State.
Florida State matched its Round 1 total of 6-under 282 to reach 12-under as a team, 20 strokes ahead of second-placed Kent State.
Florida State's Beatrice Wallen continued her fine individual form, once again recording the only sub-70 round of the day, this time with a 4-under 68 to take a seven-stroke lead at 10-under into the final round.
Missouri’s best two-day total is shared between Jessica Yuen and Emily Staples, who each head into Round 3 at 6-over for the tournament.
Staples recorded the Tigers’ lowest Saturday score with a second consecutive 3-over 75, while Yuen shot two strokes higher for a 5-over 77. Both will enter Sunday’s play tied for 21st on the individual leaderboard.
Missouri’s team score typically begins to suffer with its third and fourth counting rounds.
Martina Munoz was the drop score in Round 1, but her Saturday 7-over 79 was Missouri’s third-best score of the day.
The Tigers’ final counting score was Noelle Beijer’s 8-over 80. The normally consistent Beijer recorded three double bogeys, as she plummeted 24 spots and is now tied for 41st on the individual leaderboard.
Julia Bower was the Tigers’ drop score, following a 12-over 84 in Round 2.
Missouri will begin its final round at 8 a.m. Sunday, two strokes behind 10th-placed Memphis and two strokes ahead of 12th-placed Minnesota.