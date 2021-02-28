Missouri women's golf slid on the team leaderboard Sunday for the second day in a row at the Florida State Match-Up, capping a disappointing opening event of its spring schedule.
The Tigers lost ground on the field after posting a third-round total of a 22-over 310 to end the week 12th of 14 teams in Tallahassee, Florida.
Missouri's third-day score was preceded by rounds of 303 and 310, giving it a three-round total of 60-over.
Jessica Yuen was the brightest spot on the Tigers' roster, placing tied for 18th on the individual leaderboard after rounds of 73, 77 and 74 for a tournament total of 8-over.
Yuen finished 20 strokes adrift of individual champion Beatrice Wallen of Florida State, whose 12-under competition total (66, 68, 70) led the next best in the field by 13 strokes.
The result marks Yuen's 21st top-20 finish as a Tiger.
In addition to boasting the individual champion, Florida State picked up the team honors, wiping the floor with the competition with a three-day total of 9-under. Kent State was second in the tournament, but finished an astounding 37 strokes behind the Seminoles.
Noelle Beijer continued her two-season streak of finishing inside the top two on the Tigers' roster. Beijer finished tied with freshman Emily Staples at 13-over for the tournament after rounds of 74, 80 and 75.
In her third event as a Tiger, Staples tied her lowest individual round (Round 1 and 2, 75) and lowest tournament total (13-over, 229) en route to finishing tied for 30th.
Missouri's fourth and fifth players' struggles at Seminole Legacy Golf Club continued Sunday, as No. 4 Martina Munoz and No. 5 Julia Bower shot 82 and 86 to finish 27- and 35-over, respectively.
The Tigers will next play at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at UGA Golf Course on March 19-21 in Athens, Georgia.